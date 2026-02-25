Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Reports Drilling Progress at it's Duquesne West Gold Project

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce initial results from Emperor Metals Inc. 2025-2026 drilling program on the Duquesne West gold property optioned from Duparquet Assets Ltd. (owned 50% by Globex). Emperor has completed three years of the five-year option agreement. The Emperor campaign marks the early phase of an extensive exploration initiative, comprising 15,000 metres of new drilling and 8,000 metres of historical core resampling; together contributing an additional 23,000 metres of data to refine and expand the current geological model. Assay results received to date represent approximately 7% of the new drilling program and just 4% of the total assays anticipated for the 2025-2026 season, which includes both current drilling and historical core resampling. Emperor reports that drilling activities remain ongoing. Globex is pleased with Emperors continued progress on the Duquesne West project.

Highlights:

DQ25-01 (Full Results) Intersected 107.7 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au. Furthermore, the overall mineralized intervals span approximately 170 meters and encompasses four distinct zones (see Table 1). This result delineates a more extensive mineralized system peripheral to the higher-grade structural corridors and underscores the presence of gold that was not systematically sampled in earlier exploration programs (see Exhibit 1).

DQ25-02 (Partial Results) The drill hole targets the infill of historically under-sampled areas within the conceptual pit shell to evaluate the potential for additional low-grade, bulk-tonnage material and support ounce growth. Results received to date remain partial, as several drill hole assays are still pending. Additional results will be reported in subsequent press releases as they become available.





Despite the incomplete dataset, intervals exceeding 50 meters of mineralization have been intersected in core, emphasizing the scale and continuity of the system and reinforcing the need for systematic follow-up drilling (see Table 1). Ongoing exploration continues to underscore the strong potential for resource expansion both within and along strike of the conceptual open pit. Recent drilling has identified previously unrecognized, near-surface bulk-tonnage zones, in addition to high-grade gold lenses containing visible gold. Importantly, these broader mineralized zones locally host exceptional high-grade intervals, including 21.7 metres grading 35.2 g/t Au (see press release dated February 25, 2025) for details. Such results highlight the significant upside embedded within the extensive near-surface mineralized envelope.

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce gold resource through a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. The Property currently hosts an updated inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 26.9 Million Tonnes (Mt) containing 1.46 million ounces (Moz) of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (see press release dated July 9, 2025). Sensitivity table in MRE shows various grade scenarios for a higher-grade open pit and for an underground mining scenario.

Drill hole Discussion:

The 2025-2026 drilling program continues to validate both low-grade bulk-tonnage mineralization and higher-grade zones within and beyond the limits of the current conceptual open-pit shell. Drill holes DQ25-01 and DQ25-02 were strategically designed to infill sparsely tested areas within the pit where limited historical data existed, with the objective of strengthening continuity and adding meaningful ounces to the overall deposit (see Table 1 Results).

Historically, exploration efforts concentrated primarily on the higher-grade core of the system and did not systematically evaluate the surrounding mineralized envelope. As a result, both peripheral extensions and internal gaps within the broader mineralized body remained underexplored. These untested areas represent significant exploration upside and have the potential to materially enhance the project's overall ounce profile-particularly in the context of gold prices trading near historic highs.

By maintaining a disciplined focus on near-surface drilling aligned with a potential open-pit mining scenario, Emperor aims to strategically expand its resource base through the inclusion of lower-grade material that may be economically viable under open-pit parameters, rather than applying the higher cut-off grades typically associated with underground mining. Comparable open-pit operations in the region have demonstrated economic viability at cut-off grades of approximately 0.30 g/t Au (see Agnico Eagle press release dated February 15, 2024; Detour Lake Deposit cut-off grade, p. 52).

DQ25-01

Drill hole DQ25-01 continues to confirm the presence of broad, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization within the conceptual open-pit shell, highlighted by a substantial 107.7-metre interval grading 0.5 g/t Au. Positioned in an area historically characterized by limited and incomplete sampling within the wider mineralized corridor, the hole points to a more expansive and less discrete sub-gram gold system than previously recognized (see Exhibit 1).

This broad zone of mineralization, characterized by disseminated pyrite, is hosted within and along the margins of a sizable quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusion. The surrounding mafic volcanic rocks are strongly sheared and mineralized along the intrusive contact, underscoring the structural influence of emplacement. Shearing concentrated along lithologic boundaries exhibits both brittle and ductile deformation fabrics, creating permeable structural pathways that facilitated the introduction and deposition of gold-bearing fluids.

DQ25-02

Partial Results are reported. Current results intersected a significant zone of low-grade gold mineralization, with 42.8 meters grading 0.3 g/t Au. This broad zone of mineralization is like DQ25-01. It is hosted within and along the margins of a sizable quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusion. characterized by disseminated pyrite in veins and host rock. The surrounding mafic volcanic rocks are strongly sheared and mineralized along the intrusive contact, underscoring the structural influence of emplacement.

Emperor Strategic Plan for Duquesne West

The 2026 drilling campaign at Emperor's Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec continues to identify extensive low-grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the previously known high grade areas. These latest results further solidify the project's immense potential and underscore the Company's commitment to unlocking substantial value for its shareholders.

The 2026 season is focused on leveraging advanced exploration techniques to test several scenarios to add ounces and/or expand the footprint:

Explore Lower Grade Discoveries: Target additional discoveries within the host rock containing high-grade gold lenses, focusing on the conceptual open-pit model. Increase the Thickness of the High-Grade Lenses: Incorporate previously unaccounted lower-grade gold from the margins of high-grade lenses to enhance their overall thickness. Expand Mineralized Zones: Extend the lateral footprint of mineralized zones along strike and dip. Discover New Zones: Explore potential new zones not yet included in the conceptual open-pit model, with a particular focus on eastward expansion.





These latest results continue to build on the strong momentum generated by Emperor's 2025 drilling program and seem to confirm the presences of extensive low-grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the known high-grade regions.

For more detailed information on Emperor's drilling campaign on the Duquesne west project please refer to the February 24, 2026 press release

Exhibit 1. Image showing location of DQ25-01 and the 107.7 m of 0.5 g/t Au. Shows how historical drilling has not accounted for additional gold in model (grey traces are unsampled areas)





Table 1. Intercept Highlights - Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ25-01 155.1 262.8 107.7 0.5 Including 155.1 161.9 6.8 1.7 Including 242.2 251.3 9.1 1.1 Including 256.8 262.8 6.0 2.0 296.0 301.0 5.0 1.4 326.9 368.2 41.3 0.3 Including 360.2 367.2 6.9 1.2 389.2 404.5 15.3 0.3 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ25-02 240 282.8 42.8 0.23 Including 276.5 280.8 4.3 0.7 315.6 317.6 2.0 1.1 377.8 384.8 7.0 0.6

This press release was prepared by David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

