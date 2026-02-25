Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that Teledyne Marine's RESON brand, a name long synonymous with multibeam sonar, hydrophones, transducers and acoustic sensing, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in February. The milestone will be marked with new product unveilings and a special reception at Oceanology International (Oi26) on 10 March, where customers, partners and show attendees are invited to join the celebration.

Founded in Denmark in 1976, RESON has spent five decades at the forefront of underwater acoustics. Serving the hydrographic, offshore, dredging, defense, and marine research sectors, RESON has delivered more than 20,000 echosounders for seabed mapping, subsea situational awareness, mine countermeasures, and ocean research and monitoring. Its products are engineered for seamless integration, across autonomous platforms, as well as larger survey and naval vessels, reflecting RESON's long-standing commitment to versatility and operational efficiency.

From hydrophones and the early multibeam systems that became industry favorites to today's advanced SeaBat platform, RESON technology continues to be recognized for reliability, precision and field-proven performance across global marine, offshore, hydrographic and defense operations.

A pivotal milestone in RESON's technological journey was its role in commercializing modern sonar technology, making multibeam sonar systems more compact, more practical and more accessible to surveyors worldwide. RESON also set early benchmarks in data quality through the adoption of advanced signal-processing techniques to enhance detection capability, maximize data accuracy and elevate seabed imaging clarity. Widely regarded as the industry standard for performance, RESON hydrophones are trusted in demanding commercial and defense applications, with many units still in active service more than three decades after installation.

A hallmark of RESON's longevity is its fully integrated headquarters in Denmark, where research and development, production, software development and service are all housed under one roof. This structure provides continuity, craftsmanship, and technical depth, supported by a highly experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for decades.

"Reaching 50 years reflects the depth of experience within RESON and the many people who have shaped its evolution," said Ole Søe-Pedersen, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne Marine Europe, who has guided the company's strategic direction since joining in 2011. "What has never changed is our focus on building acoustic and sonar technologies that solve real operational needs. We're proud to celebrate this milestone with our customers at Oceanology International and look forward to the next 50 years."

Since becoming part of Teledyne Technologies in 2013, RESON has expanded its offering with advanced processing solutions, new sonar models and integrated navigation systems. Several new RESON products will debut at Oi26, with full details revealed exclusively at the show.

About Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine is a group of leading-edge subsea technology companies that are part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Through acquisitions and collaboration, Teledyne Marine has evolved into an industry powerhouse, bringing Imaging, Instruments, Interconnect, Seismic, and Vehicle technology together to provide total solutions to our customers. For more information, visit Teledyne Marine at www.teledynemarine.com.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225565789/en/

Contacts:

Jason VanWees

(805) 373-4542