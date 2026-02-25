Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV: SRA) (OTCQB: SRCAF) (FSE: S35A) ("Stria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the February 13, 2026 news release, it has repriced the terms of the non-brokered private placement,(the "Financing") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company proposes to issue up to 2,127,659 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.47 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of:

One (1) common share in the capital of the Company; and

One (1) full common share purchase warrant.

Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share at an exercise price of $0.59 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for advancement of the Company's mineral exploration assets and operations, potential future acquisitions, and general working capital purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. Such participation will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects that any insider participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

Completion of the Financing remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium (TSXV: SRA) is an emerging resource exploration company developing Canadian lithium reserves to meet legislated demand for electric vehicles and their rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The Company is committed to growth through responsible and efficient exploration and development of its mining assets.

Stria's Central Pontax Lithium Project covers 36 square kilometres, including 8 km of strike along the prospective Chambois Greenstone Belt. The region, known as the Canadian "Lithium Triangle," is one of only a few known sources of lithium available for hard rock mining in North America. Stria's Pontax Central Project Joint Venture with Cygnus Metals now has a maiden JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource estimate of 10.1Mt at 1.04% Li2O based on the central area of the known mineralisation.

This JORC estimate establishes Pontax Central as a significant occurrence in the emerging James Bay lithium region. Cygnus Metals, being an ASX issuer, adhered to Australian JORC Code 2012 guidelines, meaning that such mineral resource estimate is not necessarily compliant with CIM and National Instrument 43-101 standards and the Company is not considering them as such at this time.

Cygnus Metals is committed to fully funding and managing the current two-stage exploration and drilling program to a maximum of $10 million at Stria's Pontax property and will also pay Stria up to $6 million in cash. In return, Cygnus may acquire up to a 70% interest in the property. Cygnus has fulfilled its stage 1 requirements within the agreement and has now earned its 51% interest in the property.

As momentum builds for the green energy revolution and the shift to electric vehicles, governments in Canada and the United States are aggressively supporting the North American lithium industry, presenting the industry and its investors with a rare opportunity for growth and prosperity well into the next decade and beyond.

Stria is committed to exceeding the industry's environmental, social and governance standards. A critical part of that commitment is forging meaningful, enduring and mutually beneficial relationships with local communities and stakeholders, and engaging openly and respectfully as neighbours and collaborators in this project that has the potential to create lasting jobs and prosperity.

The scientific and technical content disclosed herein was reviewed and approved by Réjean Girard, P.Geo and president of IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc., a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Reference:

JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of Pontax Project, James Bay Quebec, Brian Wolfe; Duncan Grieve, August 14, 2023.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit https://strialithium.com.

Follow us on:

Twitter @StriaLithium

Instagram @strialithium

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/strialithium

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/stria-lithium/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285311

Source: Stria Lithium Inc.