

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR3.827 billion, or EUR1.51 per share. This compares with EUR4.106 billion, or EUR1.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to EUR71.944 billion from EUR73.812 billion last year.



ENGIE SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR3.827 Bln. vs. EUR4.106 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.51 vs. EUR1.65 last year. -Revenue: EUR71.944 Bln vs. EUR73.812 Bln last year.



