

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (CWY.AX) announced earnings for its first half that Dropped from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled A$37.3 million. This compares with A$73.3 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to A$2.205 billion from A$1.940 billion last year.



Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: A$37.3 Mln. vs. A$73.3 Mln. last year. -Revenue: A$2.205 Bln vs. A$1.940 Bln last year.



The company will pay an interim dividend of 3.35 cents per share on April 16 to shareholders of record as of March 12.



