SWI Group: Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has received a notification from Max-Hervé George, a member of its board of directors and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (EU MAR).

SWI Group Logo

SWI has been notified of the following sale transactions effected by Mr. George:

  • On 23 February 2026, the sale by Mr. George of 13,338 ordinary shares for an average price per share of EUR 4.5 (on exchange); and
  • On 24 February 2026, the sale by Mr. George of 98,100 ordinary shares for an average price per share of EUR 4.7732 (on exchange).

These transactions have been completed to satisfy public demand.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU MAR.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com) is a listed, global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646242/5819247/SWI_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notification-of-transaction-by-person-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-pursuant-to-article-19-of-the-market-abuse-regulation-eu-no-5962014-302697722.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
