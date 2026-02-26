

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (1COV.DE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -EUR378 million. This compares with -EUR192 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.7% to EUR2.915 billion from EUR3.376 billion last year.



Covestro AG earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: -EUR378 Mln. vs. -EUR192 Mln. last year. -Revenue: EUR2.915 Bln vs. EUR3.376 Bln last year.



Christian Baier, CFO of Covestro, said: 'The market environment remained challenging in 2025. The sustained pressure on prices and margins, as well as a lack of demand momentum, weighed significantly on our business.'



