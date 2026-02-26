

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L), on Thursday reported higher profit for the full year 2025, driven by revenue growth and improved core performance.



For the full year 2025, profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent increased to $402 million from $359 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 181 cents versus 161 cents last year.



Core profit attributable to shareholders increased to $503 million from $495 million in the previous year.



Core earnings per share were 228 cents versus 224 cents last year.



Core EBITDA increased to $853 million from $824 million in the same period a year ago.



Operating profit declined 11 percent to $542 million from $612 million in the prior year.



Core operating profit increased to $741 million from $719 million in the previous year.



Revenue increased to $3.35 billion from $3.13 billion in the previous year.



Core revenue increased to $3.35 billion from $3.16 billion in the prior year.



The company also announced a share buyback programme of up to $250 million to be executed during 2026.



Looking ahead, the company also guides for 2026 group revenue growth in the range of 2% to 4%. Group core operating profit is expected to be between $720 million and $770 million.



Hikma Pharma is 15.99% lesser at $1,387.76 on the London Stock Exchange.



