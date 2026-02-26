BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration

The Company hereby gives notification, pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, that John Le Poidevin, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed, with effect from 1 April 2026, as a Non-Executive Director of Foresight Group Holdings Limited, the ordinary shares of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001