Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 21:13
4,980 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 10:00 Uhr
125 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration

The Company hereby gives notification, pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, that John Le Poidevin, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed, with effect from 1 April 2026, as a Non-Executive Director of Foresight Group Holdings Limited, the ordinary shares of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Company website: www.bhmacro.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
