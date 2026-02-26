Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
BH Macro Limited - Results of US Dollar Class Closure Meeting and resumption of class conversion facility

BH Macro Limited - Results of US Dollar Class Closure Meeting and resumption of class conversion facility

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Results of US Dollar Class Closure Meeting and resumption of class conversion facility

The Company announces that at the reconvened US Dollar class closure meeting (the "Class Closure Meeting"), the class closure resolution set out in the circular to shareholders dated 29 January 2025 (the "Circular") was defeated.

The result of the poll vote on the class closure resolution proposed at the Class Closure Meeting was as follows:

For % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes cast in total Withheld*
4,240 0.09 4,482,803 99.91 4,487,043 12,448

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against".

In total, 18.92% of the US Dollar shares in issue (there being no US Dollar shares held in treasury) were voted on the resolution.

All votes cast at the Class Closure Meeting were proxy votes received in advance of the Class Closure Meeting. Accordingly, the proxy votes received by the Company are identical to those indicated above.

The full text of the US Dollar class closure resolution proposed at the Class Closure Meeting is set out in the notice of Class Closure Meeting which formed part of the Circular.

The Company also announces that the ability of holders of the US Dollar share class and the Sterling share class to convert shares from one class to another will resume from the March 2026 month end conversion date.

Enquiries:


The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Manager
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP
Email: bhmacro.ir@brevanhoward.com


Corporate Broker
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Rupert Budge
Tel: +44 (0)20 3493 8000


