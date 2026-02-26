Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces Completion of Strategic Investment and Signed Advisory Agreement with HowToRobot, a Global Marketplace for Robotics Solutions

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -





Vancouver, BC & Frederiksberg, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has completed it's strategic investment in and signed an advisory agreement with HOWTOROBOT HOLDING INC. ("HowToRobot").

Research conducted by HowToRobot indicates that Czech manufacturers are facing significant pressure to adopt automation amid ongoing labour shortages, with approximately 264,000 unfilled roles nationwide, alongside labour costs that have risen 83% since 20161. Together, these dynamics are driving increased demand for automation solutions, particularly among SMEs that have traditionally viewed such technologies as overly complex or cost-prohibitive2-

In HowToRobot's latest financing round, Humanoid Global joined Holman Robotics, LLC ("Holman"), which recently established a dedicated robotics division integrating solution design, flexible financing, and lifecycle asset management to support faster automation deployment and scalable adoption. Holman's investment creates a collaboration opportunity with HowToRobot to deliver an end-to-end pathway from planning through deployment, with integrated asset management and financing capabilities to support long-term expansion3-

"We are pleased to invest alongside Holman in HowToRobot," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. "Their capabilities in structuring and supporting robotics initiatives meaningfully enhance the value delivered to companies pursuing robotics adoption."

The advisory agreement formalizes a consulting and advisory relationship between Humanoid Global and HowToRobot, under which Humanoid Global will serve on HowToRobot's advisory board and provide strategic guidance on the company's overall business direction. The agreement shall have an initial term of 2 years and does not provide for any direct monetary compensation, equity issuance, or retainer to Humanoid Global. The arrangement is intended to strengthen the relationship between Humanoid Global and HowToRobot in advancing tailored robotics solutions for Humanoid Global's portfolio companies.

"Companies use HowToRobot's platform because they want more predictability when investing in automation - lower risk, clearer costs, and a faster path from idea to implementation," said Søren Peters, CEO of HowToRobot. By reducing the friction in how automation is planned and sourced, we help make adoption more repeatable at scale. That's also where our work aligns with Humanoid Global's ambition to support stronger, more connected robotics ecosystems."

On February 26, 2026, the Company completed the investment of US$ 75,000 in HowToRobot Series A round.

-##-

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", intends", "anticipates", "believes", "assumes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or, "will", "occur" or "be achieved", and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: HowToRobot's opportunities, plans and potential collaboration with Holman; expected benefits of the Company's investment; and Humanoid Global's broader investment strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These factors include, among others, changes in market conditions, business and economic developments, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the performance of HowToRobot and other portfolio companies. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management's beliefs, expectations, and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 https://howtorobot.com/expert-insight/danish-robotics-technology-finds-eu31-55m-export-opportunity-czech-manufacturing

2 https://howtorobot.com/expert-insight/danish-robotics-technology-finds-eu31-55m-export-opportunity-czech-manufacturing

3 https://howtorobot.com/expert-insight/howtorobot-announces-strategic-capital-investment-holman