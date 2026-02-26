Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Dameron as Senior Strategic Advisor.

The engagement of Mr. Dameron marks a significant expansion of SuperQ's Sovereign Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure. Following the Company's February 11 launch of its "Sovereign-by-Design" initiative, Mr. Dameron will oversee the scaling of the network of decentralized compute nodes at Super Hubs and on-premise Super deployments. These decentralized compute nodes are designed to ensure mission-critical data remains within a client's jurisdictional control, neutralizing the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat.

A Seasoned Executive

Mr. Dameron is a seasoned executive and growth strategist with over two decades of experience in the financial services and technology sectors. He previously held senior executive positions at the Toronto Stock Exchange and served as President, CEO, and COO of the Ontario Teachers' Group Investment Funds. For the past 12 years, he has served as a high-level executive, advisor and board member for several emerging technology companies across North America, specializing in corporate governance, go-to-market strategies, and capital raising. This includes a four-year stint as the Head of Business Development at Multiverse Computing. His extensive background in regulated financial markets and institutional operations provides SuperQ with the veteran leadership required to navigate the complex compliance landscape of sovereign infrastructure.

Executive Commentary

"The expansion of our sovereign hybrid Infrastructure is no longer a "nice to have"-it is an economic and national security imperative," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "By engaging Bob Dameron, we are adding a battle-tested architect of scale to our mission of providing an ironclad 'Data and Compute Sanctuary.' Bob's strategic depth ensures that as we deploy our sovereign infra worldwide, we aren't just delivering a massive computational ROI; we are securing the future of sovereign data against the escalating threats of the quantum age. In 2026, a nation's competitive advantage is defined by its ability to process at quantum speeds without sacrificing an ounce of jurisdictional control."

Strategic Objectives for 2026

Infrastructure Scaling: Rapid deployment of SuperQ's sovereign infrastructure across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Institutional Adoption: Leveraging Mr. Dameron's network to integrate Super platform solutions into heavily regulated financial and government sectors.

Sovereign Data Security: Hardening the "Sovereign-by-Design" framework against global harvest-and-decrypt tactics.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

