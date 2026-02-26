Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 3D Induced Polarization ("3D IP") and resistivity geophysical survey at its Bajo Project on the southern island of Kyushu, Japan. The 3D IP survey is designed to identify and refine drill targeting for future drill programs.

The 3D IP survey is being conducted by Zonge Engineering and Research Organization (Aust) Pty Ltd., following the recent completion of a CSAMT/AMT survey at the Company's Hakuryu Project in Hokkaido. The 3D IP survey covers a targeted area measuring approximately 8 km by 5 km and comprises roughly 24 line-kilometres. It will utilize GDD receivers and a transmitter to support multi-channel data acquisition and high-quality signal recording. The survey grid has been designed to support full 3D inversion modeling of the subsurface while also allowing individual 2D line sections to be evaluated. This detailed 3D dataset is expected to enhance interpretation of the subsurface and guide the Company in refining exploration targets and prioritizing follow-up work.

The Bajo Project contains the historic Bajo Mine, which historically produced approximately 421,000 ounces of gold. The majority of production came from the Sakuru-Hi vein, which reportedly yielded grades of 125.9 g/t Au and 557 g/t Ag1.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration, Jason Letto, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Marketing and Advertising Services

The Company also announces that it has terminated a Services Agreement (the "CanaCom Agreement") with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group") as previously announced in its news release of September 9, 2025. The Company engaged CanaCom Group to provide marketing services, including digital content creation and media distribution to the Company over a 12-month period. In connection with the engagement, CanaCom Group subscribed for $110,000 in common shares of the Company's private placement which closed on August 25, 2025. The CanaCom Agreement was not accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, as per Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities. Termination of the CanaCom Agreement is effective as of February 25, 2026. CanaCom Group has agreed to provide a refund for services not yet provided.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, including the results of the geophysical survey. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

