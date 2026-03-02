Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its review of the Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") and natural source (AMT) geophysical survey results from the December 2025 program at the Hakuryu Project in Hokkaido, Japan (see Figure 1).

The survey results identified multiple resistivity anomalies that correlate with previously mapped surface alteration zones and projected vein trends. These resistivity anomalies extend across multiple survey lines, suggesting continuity along strike within the proposed target areas. The confirmation of multiple anomalies at depth along the approximately five-kilometre prospective strike length supports proceeding with drill pad preparation in advance of a planned drilling campaign to further evaluate the project area.

The next phase of drilling is being designed to follow up on the anomalies identified in the recent geophysical survey, as well as the 2025 drill hole DDH-HAK-001 (refer to news release dated July 9, 2025), which intersected 16.15 g/t gold over 0.60 metres from 103.8 metres downhole (a re-assay of the same interval returned 24.10 g/t gold over 0.60 metres).

The Hakuryu Project is located at the southern end of the 16-kilometre-long Konomai gold field. The northern and central portions of the Konomai vein field were historically developed and mined by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. between 1915 and 1973, reportedly producing approximately 2.35 Moz of gold at an average grade of 6.4 g/t[1].





Figure 1: Hakuryu Project, 2025 Geophysical Survey Grid (CSAMT/AMT)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/285862_f2f238d564c1886c_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration, Jason Letto, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, including the results of the geophysical survey. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

[1] The Mining and Materials Processing Institute of Japan (1989) Gold Mines in Japan Vol.1

Garwin, S. L., Hall, R., & Watanabe, Y. (2005). Tectonic setting, geology, and gold and copper mineralization in Cenozoic magmatic arcs of Southeast Asia and the West Pacific. [Supplementary Appendix 2]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285862

Source: Japan Gold Corp.