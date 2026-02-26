Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Announces Federal Registration of Be Water Trademark, Supporting National Brand Expansion

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, announced it has received federal trademark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Registered under U.S. Registration No. 8145597, the trademark completes a USPTO review process that began in April 2021 and establishes federal protection for the Be Water brand.

Federal trademark registration provides important advantages for consumer brands, including a legal presumption of ownership, nationwide notice of rights, and stronger enforcement options in federal court.

For Greene Concepts, the registration strengthens brand protection as the Company continues expanding retail and e-commerce distribution and evaluating additional partnership channels.

"This is a meaningful achievement for Greene Concepts and for the Be Water brand," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Securing federal trademark registration reinforces the identity we have worked hard to build and supports our long-term vision for national expansion and brand recognition."

"This registration reflects the years of work invested in developing Be Water as a premium American artesian spring water brand," Greene added. "As we continue expanding distribution and building awareness, having our trademark fully registered adds clarity, credibility, and long-term protection to everything we are building."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

