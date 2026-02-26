

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - UOL Group Limited (UOLGF.PK), Thursday announced financial results for the full year, reporting net profit of $613.9 million compared to $523.1 million in the previous year.



Net profit attributable to shareholders totaled $481.7 million, up 34 percent from $358.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to strong performance across most segments.



For the year ended December 31, 2025, the company's revenue rose 16 percent, to $3.234 billion from last year's $2.794 billion, mainly due to higher revenue across most segments.



UOL's stock closed at $9.18 on the OTC Markets on February 5.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News