

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Perpetual Limited (PVQ.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at A$53.9 million, or A$0.465 per share. This compares with A$12.0 million, or A$0.106 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to A$704.1 million from A$693.0 million last year.



Perpetual Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



