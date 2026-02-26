EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) to Host Virtual Investor Webinar on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time



26.02.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN - February 26, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, announced today that it will hold a virtual investor webinar on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will host the webinar to provide a corporate update, discuss the company's growth plans, and provide updates on its platform technologies, applications, and commercialization. A question-and-answer session will follow. To participate, please use the following information: Virtual Investor Webinar Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 888-506-0062

International Dial-In: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 358063

Webcast: NMTC Virtual Investor Webinar Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, March 26, 2026. To listen to the replay, please call 877-481-4010 within the United States or 919-882-2331 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 53635. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above through Thursday, March 26, 2026. About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . IR Contact

MZ Group - MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News