EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - March 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference virtually on March 17, 2026.

Dave Rosa, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ron McClurg, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference virtually where they are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Mr. Rosa is also scheduled to deliver a Company presentation at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time in Track 1 on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and will provide commercialization updates and pipeline milestones for the OneRF platform for treatment of the brain, pain, and advanced drug delivery.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

Attendees: Dave Rosa, President & Chief Executive Officer, Ron McClurg, Chief Financial Officer

Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings and Company Presentation

Presentation: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time in Track 1

For more information on the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to NMTC@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

