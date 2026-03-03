EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Appoints David Wambeke as Chief Business Officer; Concurrently Completes Insider Purchase of 1 Million Shares



Proven Healthcare Leader with Capital Markets Expertise to Support Strategic Expansion; Personal Investment Signals Strong Conviction in Company's Strategic Growth EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - March 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that David Wambeke has joined the Company as Chief Business Officer and concurrently purchased 1,000,000 shares of NeuroOne common stock. Mr. Wambeke will lead NeuroOne's drug delivery program and work closely with the executive team to advance the Company's clinical development and commercialization strategy. His responsibilities will include refining product requirements for preclinical and clinical-stage devices, expanding relationships with key opinion leaders in targeted disease areas, and engaging prospective pharmaceutical partners to maximize the strategic value of the Company's emerging drug delivery platform. Mr. Wambeke will also oversee investor relations, strengthening the Company's market communication and broadening engagement with the investment community. Additionally, he will support strategic business development initiatives, including partnerships and other strategic corporate transactions. "David brings a rare combination of public company experience, capital markets expertise, and a demonstrated ability to translate strategic vision into operational and clinical execution," said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. "As we continue to execute on our strategy and expand awareness of NeuroOne's technology platform, we believe David will be instrumental in sharpening our messaging, deepening investor engagement, and advancing business development activities that support long-term value creation." Mr. Wambeke most recently served as Chief Business Officer at DiaMedica Therapeutics, where he led the strategic expansion of the company's lead biologic into preeclampsia, a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy. He established and oversaw a first-in-pregnancy Phase 2 clinical trial that delivered positive results and contributed to substantial shareholder value creation. Prior to DiaMedica, he spent approximately 16 years at Craig-Hallum Capital Group in life sciences investment banking, advising public and private healthcare companies on equity financings, M&A, and strategic transactions. He began his career in the U.S. Army and during a deployment in Baghdad, Iraq, Mr. Wambeke was wounded in combat and awarded the Purple Heart. Mr. Wambeke received a B.S. from the University of Minnesota. "I'm excited to join NeuroOne at such a pivotal moment and to meaningfully align myself with shareholders through my investment," said Mr. Wambeke. "With four FDA 510(k)-cleared devices and a strategic partnership with Zimmer Biomet, NeuroOne has validated its platform technology and established a strong commercial foundation in epilepsy and trigeminal nerve applications. As the Company continues to scale commercialization across these cleared indications, I believe even greater opportunities lie ahead in basivertebral ablation, drug delivery, and spinal cord stimulation." Purchase of Common Shares In conjunction with his appointment, Mr. Wambeke purchased 1,000,000 shares of NeuroOne's common stock at a purchase price of $0.6704 per share, representing the closing price of the Company's common stock on February 27, 2026. NeuroOne intends to use the net proceeds from this sale to support ongoing clinical and product development activities, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The shares of common stock sold to Mr. Wambeke have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption therefrom. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) In connection with Mr. Wambeke's appointment, the Company granted him an inducement stock option to purchase 500,000 shares of common stock of NeuroOne pursuant to the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation 2021 Inducement Plan. The inducement grant was approved by the Company's compensation committee of the board of directors and was effective as of Mr. Wambeke's first date of employment, March 1, 2026, and was a material inducement to his acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option has an exercise price of $0.6704 per share, which is equal to the closing price of NeuroOne's common stock on the grant date, and a 10-year term. The option will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the remaining three years. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement and the plan under which it was granted. About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "forecasts," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding the continued development of the Company's electrode technology program (including its drug delivery program, Basivertebral Nerve Ablation System and spinal cord stimulation program); business strategy, potential growth opportunities, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology risks related to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

