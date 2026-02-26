

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - NTT DATA, an AI, digital business and technology services company, Thursday announced that it has a multi-year strategic partnership with telecommunications major Ericsson (ERIC), to accelerate enterprise adoption of private 5G and unlock advanced edge AI and physical AI use cases.



The partnership will focus on NTT delivering Private 5G as a fully managed service. NTT DATA Edge AI agents will run on Ericsson's enterprise Edge platforms, enabling real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making where data is generated.



The companies will be able to deliver proven private 5G, edge AI and physical AI use cases across manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, energy, transportation and smart cities, helping enterprises accelerate deployment and realize measurable ROI, NTT said in a statement.



In pre-market activity, ERIC shares were trading at $11.22, up 0.27% on the Nasdaq.



