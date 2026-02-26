Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088
26.02.26 | 11:08
127,25 Euro
+0,47 % +0,60
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2026 15:26 Uhr
89 Leser
DaVita Celebrates 20 Years on Fortune's List of World's Most Admired Companies

Two decades of recognition underscore leadership in clinical innovation, employer strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / DaVita, a leading provider of comprehensive kidney care, has been named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 20th time, marking two decades of sustained recognition for its commitment to culture, innovation, teammate (employee) well-being and social responsibility. The milestone reflects DaVita's enduring mission-to be the provider, partner and employer of choice-and highlights how a values-driven culture can power long-term impact in healthcare.

"This recognition reflects a shared purpose that has defined DaVita for more than 25 years: to give life," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "We are driven by an unwavering pursuit of a healthier tomorrow, one where innovation, community and our culture of belonging come together to transform the kidney care experience and advance healthcare for people everywhere."

Defining 'Most Admired'

In 2026, DaVita ranked third in the Health Care: Medical Facilities category, reinforcing its reputation for clinical excellence and being a top destination for healthcare talent. Fortune's annual rankings are based on evaluations from industry leaders who assess companies across nine criteria, including social impact and the ability to attract great talent. Only companies scoring in the top half of their respective industries earn recognition.

Workplace culture as a competitive advantage

DaVita's employer strategy is anchored on fostering connection, belonging and purpose. By investing in teammate well-being and creating an environment where people feel valued and supported, the organization has built a resilient workforce aligned around a shared mission.

"Creating an environment where people thrive and feel a true sense of belonging is central to our differentiated workplace," said Stephanie Hendrickson, Chief People Officer for DaVita. "This is the difference that empowers teammates to bring their best selves to work and deliver innovative, patient-centered care that gives life."

This people-first approach has helped DaVita continuously evolve-supporting innovation in kidney care while maintaining a strong commitment to social responsibility and community impact.

A milestone powered by teammates

At its core, this recognition belongs to DaVita teammates, whose dedication to high-quality kidney care shapes how the organization serves patients, collaborates with partners, and supports communities around the world.

As DaVita celebrates 20 years of recognition as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, its mission-established more than 25 years ago-remains a powerful force driving progress toward a healthier future.

* From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune Magazine and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, DaVita.

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-celebrates-20-years-on-fortunes-list-of-worlds-most-admired-co-1141882

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
