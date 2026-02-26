

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG.L) released a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP1.249 billion, or GBP2.370 per share. This compares with GBP685 million, or GBP1.280 per share, last year.



Excluding items, London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP2.204 billion or GBP4.182 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to GBP9.081 billion from GBP8.579 billion last year.



London Stock Exchange Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP1.249 Bln. vs. GBP685 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP2.370 vs. GBP1.280 last year. -Revenue: GBP9.081 Bln vs. GBP8.579 Bln last year.



