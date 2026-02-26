

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY.PK) released earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled GBP5.836 billion, or GBP0.6914 per share. This compares with GBP2.484 billion, or GBP0.2987 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP2.759 billion or GBP0.2955 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to GBP21.207 billion from GBP18.909 billion last year.



Rolls-Royce Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP5.836 Bln. vs. GBP2.484 Bln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.6914 vs. GBP0.2987 last year. -Revenue: GBP21.207 Bln vs. GBP18.909 Bln last year.



