Comcast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Open Lift Zone in Granite Falls to Help Youth Build Digital Skills

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Comcast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County (BGCSC) have opened a new Lift Zone at the Granite Falls Club to help youth build their digital skills. Powered by Comcast Business, this Lift Zone includes free WiFi access and was made possible by a $60,000 contribution from Comcast to support technology upgrades for the club and provide advanced programming for students. Lift Zones, Comcast's nationwide initiative to ensure more people in more communities have access to the internet and digital tools needed to thrive, are backed by a $50 million cash and in-kind investment.

"Comcast's new Lift Zone will make a real difference for youth in Granite Falls," said Marci Volmer, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County. "By providing a welcoming, reliable place to get online, the Lift Zone allows us to expand our impact for youth and teens elevating their experience and ensuring they have the digital access and training they need to succeed. From strengthening reading, writing, math, and science skills to exploring future careers, this investment is part of our broader partnership with Comcast to open doors to learning, connection, and career pathways."

Building on the legacy of Comcast's award-winning Lift Zone program, which launched in 2020 and now includes more than 1,250 locations nationwide, this Lift Zone will offer:

New equipment including 3D printers, interactive lighting, teleconferencing with other clubs, high powered desktop computers, and laptops for each student to use.

Live-streaming capabilities for Life & Workforce Readiness activities, Esports and more.

High-performance computing center to host resume-building and job-search workshops and to support Club Programs such as Power Hour & Project Learn (academic support programs).

Advanced tools, such as virtual reality, next-gen Esports PCs, digital fabrication equipment, 3D printers, robotics kits, and multimedia production equipment to enable students to explore STEAM and increase their access to technology.

"At Comcast, we're committed to helping to close Washington's digital skills gap, and that includes right here in Granite Falls," said Keith Turner, Senior Vice President for Comcast's Pacific Northwest Region. "This Comcast Lift Zone will give students access to advanced technology and digital skills training needed to thrive, whether they're accessing online homework, exploring new learning tools, or preparing for future careers."

Comcast Lift Zones are part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion initiative to advance digital opportunity and create a future of unlimited possibilities.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County is a non-profit organization providing young people ages 5-18 with a safe and positive place to spend their time before and after school and during the summer. Clubs are strategically located in neighborhoods and are accessible to all kids. Since 1946, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County has been helping young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. To learn more, please visit our website: https://bgcsc.org/

