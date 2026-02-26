Prostatype Genomics AB: Prostatype Genomics publishes year-end report for 2025

Prostatype Genomics AB today publishes its year-end report for the full year 2025, including the interim report for the second half of 2025. The full year-end report is attached and can also be downloaded from the company's website, www.prostatypegenomics.com.

Summary of the second half of the year and the full year 2025

Second half of 2025, 1 July 2025 - 31 December 2025

• Net sales amounted to 348 TSEK (84)

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) amounted to -17,780 TSEK (-20,437)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -6,722 TSEK (-21,499)

• Total cash flow for the period amounted to -3,846 TSEK (7,620)

• Earnings per share** amounted to -0.40 SEK (-5.00) **

Full year 2025, 1 January 2025 - 31 December 2025

• Net sales amounted to 594 TSEK (199)

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) amounted to -36,751 TSEK (-38,874)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -23,801 TSEK (-44,709)

• Total cash flow for the period amounted to -330 TSEK (6,686)

• Earnings per share* amounted to -1.32 SEK (-14.93) **

* Values for historic equity per share have been recalculated to reflect the reversed share split 1000:1 decided upon at the extraordinary general meeting on 22 October 2024.

** The definition of earnings per share has been updated to be calculated on the average number of shares for the period instead of on the number of shares at the end of the period. All comparative figures have therefore been adjusted.

CEO Fredrik Rickman comments:

"In 2025, we have passed the introduction phase for Prostatype® in the US and started billing to private insurance companies, while continuing to work on the Medicare process, which is strategically central to the company's continued commercialization. In parallel, we have strengthened the scientific evidence and begun to broaden the scope of the technology. We continue to develop the fundamental components that are crucial for long-term commercial value in molecular diagnostics."

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Rickman, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01

Email: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Advisor

Tapper Partners AB

Telephone: +46 070 44 010 98

E-mail: ca@tapperpartners.se

About Prostatype Genomics AB

Prostatype® is a genetic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a supplementary decision support tool to answer the question of radical treatment or no radical treatment of prostate cancer. The test is developed by a research group at Karolinska Institutet and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

This information is information that Prostatype Genomics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-26 16:45 CET.