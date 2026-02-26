Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 16:15 Uhr
Intellego Technologies AB: The board of directors of Intellego Technologies AB (publ) resolves on staff cuts

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors has today resolved to reduce the permanent workforce in order to strengthen the Company's financial position. As a result, the Company has today given notice of termination in respect of a total of six (6) employees in the Company group.

The staff reduction is part of a reorganization with the aim of implementing the necessary cost savings and ensuring a long-term sustainable cost structure.

Contact

Fredrik Olsson, chairman, Intellego Technologies AB
E-mail: communications@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

