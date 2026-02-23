Intellego Technologies AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Intellego Technologies AB (publ)

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting in Stockholm on 23 February 2026. The following resolutions were passed at the meeting.



Election of new members of the board of directors

The general meeting resolved that the company's board of directors shall consist of four (4) board members with no deputies.



The general meeting resolved to elect Fredrik Olsson as a new board member and chairman of the board, as well as Anders Ermén, Mats Geijer and David Pastrana as new ordinary members of the board of directors.



Fredrik Olsson, born in 1962, is an entrepreneur and investor with a special interest in growth companies in the Life Science sector. Fredrik has extensive experience of board work in listed companies, corporate governance and ownership-related issues. Fredrik Olsson is a member of the board of directors of Enorama Pharma AB (publ) and chairman of the company's nomination committee. Fredrik is also a board member of ASA des Palus de St Germain de la Rivière and CEO of Château Baulos la Rivière SAS.



Anders Ermén, born in 1963, has run his own business since 1996 with a focus on accounting, business development and management. Anders has over 20 years of experience from the music, media and pharmaceutical industries, with a particular focus on accounting, taxation, internal control, financing and contract negotiations. Anders has extensive experience of board work in both listed and unlisted companies and has previously been chairman of the board of directors of Guard Therapeutics AB (publ), Enorama Pharma AB (publ), Enorama Inc (USA) and a board member of Xintela AB (publ). Anders is also a board member of Ermén Produktion & Redovisning AB.



Mats Geijer, born 1977, is a legal professional with 25 years of experience with background in shipping, insurance and litigation. Mats possesses special expertise in legal and regulatory challenges in connection with companies in turnaround, special-sits and disputes. Mats is also a board member of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ), Park Capital AB and is currently Head of Nordics at Deminor Litigation Funding. Mats has published several articles related to publicly listed companies in disputes and is often engaged as speaker at conferences on this topic.



David Pastrana, born in 1976, MBA from INSEAD, has more than 15 years of experience as President and CEO, and was previously CEO of Inditex USA. David is currently Managing Partner of Founders Capital, a differentiated Private Equity Firm, and a member of the board of directors of TSM. David has solid international leadership experience from large, complex organizations with a strong commercial focus and a proven ability to drive structured growth, operational efficiency and change management. David holds 139,261 shares in the Company.



"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but everyone on the new board is looking forward to getting to know the company and sorting out the way forward" says Fredrik Olsson, new chairman of the board.



Determination of fees to the board of directors

Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting proposed that remuneration shall be paid to the board members in an amount corresponding to SEK 1,500 per hour for board work performed excluding VAT and that the remuneration shall be paid after an approved timesheet. The general meeting resolved in accordance with the new proposal presented at the meeting.



About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

