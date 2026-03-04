Intellego Technologies AB: Decision on delisting from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market trading platform will be executed on 4 March 2026

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") has been informed that the decision to delist the Company's shares from the trading platform Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be executed today, on 4 March 2026.



For further information on the decision to delist the shares, reference is made to the Company's previous press releases.



Contact

Fredrik Olsson, chairman, Intellego Technologies AB

E-mail: communications@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/press-releases/