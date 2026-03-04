Today, March 4, 2026, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Intellego Technologies AB shall be delisted from trading.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares in Intellego Technologies AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with last day of trading March 4, 2026.

The trading in the shares was suspended on November 18, 2025, and will not be resumed.

Company registration number 556864-1624 Short name: INT ISIN code: SE0016075063 Order book ID: 226672

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.