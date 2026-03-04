Stockholm, March 4, 2026 The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that Intellego Technologies AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and therefore decided that the shares in the Company shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The Disciplinary Committee notes that it is undisputed that the Company's disclosures regarding its revenues and results for the period January-September 2025 have been gravely inaccurate and misleading. According to KPMG's reports, nearly 99 percent of the revenue reported should not have been recognized as revenue. During 2025, the Company also published a series of press releases containing information that was directly untrue and, in several cases, knowingly misleading. The public has not been able to rely on the Company's disclosures, and the Company has acknowledged that its conduct was in breach of the Rulebook.

Other breaches of the Rulebook cited by the Exchange must, according to the Disciplinary Committee, be regarded as absorbed by the long-standing and systematic violations that form the core of this matter. The Company's actions were of a nature that could seriously damage public confidence in the securities market. No sanction other than delisting can be considered for the Company's extremely serious violations. Intellego Technology AB's shares shall therefore be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions-sanctions

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market.

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan Danelius (Deputy Chairman), Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and director Kristina Schauman.

