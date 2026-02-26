Feed the Children teams up with FOX's Next Level Chef to Put Child Hunger to Bed Nonprofit Invites Nation to Participate in PJsInPublic Social Media Challenge to Raise Critical Funds and Awareness

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Feed the Children is teaming up with the culinary competition series Next Level Chef and FOX to fight childhood hunger through Put Child Hunger to Bed Feed the Children's year-round campaign to rally the public alongside donors, volunteers, and partners to provide kids with the food and resources they need to rise and thrive every day.

Hunger continues to be a critical issue throughout many communities across the U.S. and around the world. Food insecurity affects millions of Americans, with one in five children uncertain about where they will get their next meal. Feed the Children, a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger, is responding with Put ChildHunger to Bed - an initiative rooted in the organization's vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, so children everywhere can reach their potential.

Feed the Children's Put Child Hunger to Bed campaign encourages the public to raise awareness by wearing pajamas in unusual places, posting a photo or video on Instagram with PutChildHungerToBed and tagging @FeedtheChildrenorg. Participants can nominate others to join the PJ social media challenge within 24 hours or donate instead.

The campaign message will be presented by Next Level Chef mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais in a public service announcement that will air on FOX during the new season, and it will also be promoted on social media platforms. Next Level Chef fans are also encouraged to share their favorite bedtime snacks and recipes as part of the campaign by using the hashtag PutChildHungerToBed and tagging @FoodClubFOX and @FeedTheChildren to keep the momentum going. View PSA Here

FOX also made a significant contribution in support of Feed the Children's Put Child Hunger to Bed initiative.

"At FOX, we believe entertainment can be a powerful force for good," said Emily King, executive vice president, marketing strategy, digital and media, FOX Entertainment. "By partnering Next Level Chef with Feed the Children, we're helping shine a light on the urgent issue of childhood hunger through Gordon Ramsay's massive global reach and passionate fanbase. With Gordon, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais lending their voices, we're proud to support a campaign that turns awareness into meaningful action."

"When we feed children, we do more than fill empty stomachs-we nurture their strength, spark their imagination, and unlock their potential," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Feed the Children is thankful for the support from Next Level Chef and FOX; together we can build a future where no child goes to bed hungry."

Next Level Chef Season Five features 24 chefs from across the U.S., divided into professional, social media, and home categories. Mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais oversee competitions where chefs showcase creativity, consistency, and strategy to advance. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX and is available next day on Hulu.

Join Feed the Children to end child hunger and help kids dream of more than just their next meal. Together we can fill plates and feed dreams. Let's Put Child Hunger to Bed and make the future brighter for children everywhere. Learn how you can support the Put Child Hunger to Bed campaign .

Social Media

@Feedthechildrenorg , @FOXTV , @FoodClubFOX and @NextLevelChef

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

Next Level Chef is a high stakes cooking competition that reimagines the genre with a dramatic, three-story culinary gauntlet where each level features vastly different kitchens and ingredients, testing chefs at every extreme. Designed by Gordon Ramsay, the series brings together an eclectic mix of talent from professional line cooks and home chefs to food truck owners and social media stars all competing on a level playing field to become the food world's next superstar. Ramsay is joined by acclaimed chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who serve as mentors, each guiding a team and pushing them to reach their full potential. The Next Level Chef competition rewards creativity, resilience, and adaptability, with only one chef earning the title of "Next Level Chef," a $250,000 grand prize, and a year-long mentorship from the three culinary leaders.

###

For more information, please contact:

Feed the Children

Richard Presser richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

Angela De Paul (PR Agency) angela@ltcstrategiesgroup.com

FOX

Aly Sands - aly.sands@fox.com

Jacob Pickar Jacob.pickar@fox.com

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feed-the-children-teams-up-with-foxs-next-level-chef-to-put-chil-1141935