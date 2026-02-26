

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (COD.L) released earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR2.883 billion, or EUR5.83 per share. This compares with EUR2.844 billion, or EUR5.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reported adjusted earnings of EUR3.309 billion or EUR6.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to EUR46.483 billion from EUR46.571 billion last year.



Compagnie de Saint-Gobain earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.883 Bln. vs. EUR2.844 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR5.83 vs. EUR5.69 last year. -Revenue: EUR46.483 Bln vs. EUR46.571 Bln last year.



