Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Full Year Ended December 31, 2025

Net revenues of $183.1 million and $719.9 million, respectively, for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025
GAAP net income of $24.4 million, or $0.51 per share and $98.1 million, or $2.03 per share, respectively, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year
Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $34.2 million, or $0.73 per share and $156.6 million, or $3.25 per share, respectively, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, today reported results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025.
"2025 underscored Amphastar's evolution into a company focused on both commercial strength and scientific innovation." said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "On the commercial side, BAQSIMI maintained its momentum as a top revenue driver with sustained double-digit growth, while the FDA approvals of our iron sucrose injection and our teriparatide injection demonstrate the depth of our technical capabilities in complex generics and ability to leverage our in-house manufacturing expertise to deliver high-quality, affordable therapies to patients. We also furthered our long-term strategic vision by adding three novel peptides and a fully synthetic corticotropin compound to expand our presence in oncology, ophthalmology, and immunology. As we look ahead to 2026, we remain committed to advancing these programs, securing upcoming approvals, and scaling our U.S. based manufacturing to support the next phase of our growth."
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net revenues
$
183,105
$
186,523
$
719,887
$
731,967
GAAP net income
$
24,429
$
37,964
$
98,094
$
159,519
Adjusted non-GAAP net income*
$
34,158
$
47,237
$
156,618
$
200,806
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.51
$
0.74
$
2.03
$
3.06
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS*
$
0.73
$
0.92
$
3.25
$
3.86
_____________________________
* Adjusted non-GAAP net income and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.
Fourth Quarter Results
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Product revenues, net:
BAQSIMI
$
46,708
$
41,792
$
4,916
12
%
Primatene MIST
27,930
28,935
(1,005
)
(3
)%
Epinephrine
17,087
18,698
(1,611
)
(9
)%
Lidocaine
14,904
14,397
507
4
%
Glucagon
14,081
25,619
(11,538
)
(45
)%
Other products
62,395
57,537
4,858
8
%
Total product revenues, net
$
183,105
$
186,978
$
(3,873
)
(2
)%
Other revenues
-
(455
)
455
100
%
Total net revenues
$
183,105
$
186,523
$
(3,418
)
(2
)%
Changes in product revenues, net as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year were primarily driven by:
BAQSIMI sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes, as a result of our continued marketing efforts in the United States
Primatene MIST sales decreased due to lower unit volumes
Epinephrine sales decreased due to lower unit volumes, as well as a lower average selling price of the multi-dose vial product, impacting sales by $2.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively, as a result of increased competition. This trend was partially offset by an increase in unit volumes for our epinephrine pre-filled syringe, as a result of an increase in demand caused by shortages from other suppliers during the quarter
Glucagon sales decreased primarily due to a lower average selling price, impacting sales by $10.2 million, as well as a decrease in unit volumes, impacting sales by $1.3 million, as a result of competition and the continued shift to ready to use glucagon products such as BAQSIMI
Other pharmaceutical product sales changes were primarily due to an increase in sales of albuterol of $4.2 million and iron sucrose sales of $2.0 million, which we launched in August 2024 and August 2025, respectively. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in unit volumes of dextrose, primarily due to increased competition
Other revenues were zero in the fourth quarter of 2025, as we completed the assumption of distribution responsibilities globally for BAQSIMI at the beginning of 2025, with all of BAQSIMI related revenues in the current period being recognized in product revenues, net
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Net revenues
$
183,105
$
186,523
$
(3,418
)
(2
)%
Cost of revenues
97,435
99,875
(2,440
)
(2
)%
Gross profit
$
85,670
$
86,648
$
(978
)
(1
)%
as % of net revenues
46.8
%
46.5
%
Changes in the cost of revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by:
Increase in sales of BAQSIMI and sales of iron sucrose, which we launched in August 2025, as well as cost control efforts across the business
This was partially offset by a decrease in pricing of glucagon and our epinephrine multi-dose vial product
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Selling, distribution, and marketing
$
10,279
$
10,424
$
(145
)
(1
)%
General and administrative
16,471
12,938
3,533
27
%
Research and development
23,314
18,142
5,172
29
%
General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to an increase in salary and personnel-related expenses, legal expenses and expenses related to the implementation of a new ERP system
Research and development expenses increased primarily due to an increase in clinical trial expense, primarily related to our insulin and inhalation pipeline products, as well as an increase in material and supplies for our insulin pipeline product
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Non-operating expenses:
Interest income
$
2,423
$
2,292
$
131
6
%
Interest expense
(6,630
)
(6,425
)
(205
)
3
%
Other income, net
515
2,951
(2,436
)
(83
)%
Total non-operating expenses, net
$
(3,692
)
$
(1,182
)
$
(2,510
)
212
%
The change in non-operating expenses, net, is primarily due to a change in other income, net, as a result of foreign currency fluctuation, as well as mark-to-market adjustments relating to our interest rate swap contracts during the three months ended December 31, 2025.
Year-End Results
Year Ended December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Product revenues, net:
BAQSIMI
$
185,358
$
126,898
$
58,460
46
%
Primatene MIST
108,669
102,012
6,657
7
%
Epinephrine
70,643
94,090
(23,447
)
(25
)%
Glucagon
69,084
108,319
(39,235
)
(36
)%
Lidocaine
56,479
55,854
625
1
%
Other products
229,654
225,641
4,013
2
%
Total product revenues, net
$
719,887
$
712,814
$
7,073
1
%
Other revenues
-
19,153
(19,153
)
(100
)%
Total net revenues
$
719,887
$
731,967
$
(12,080
)
(2
)%
Changes in product revenues, net as compared to the prior fiscal year were primarily driven by:
BAQSIMI sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes, as a result of an expanded marketing effort in the United States; total sales of BAQSIMI grew 12% from the prior year including prior year sales by Eli Lilly and Company, or Lilly, which was accounted for in Other revenues
Primatene MIST sales increased due to an increase in unit volumes driven by our continued marketing efforts
Epinephrine sales decreased due to a decrease in unit volumes, impacting sales of $13.4 million, as well as a lower average selling price, which impacted sales of $10.0 million, primarily as a result of increased competition for our multi-dose vial product
Glucagon sales decreased primarily due to a lower average selling price, impacting sales by $24.3 million, as well as a decrease in unit volumes, impacting sales by $14.9 million, as a result of competition and the continued shift to ready to use glucagon products such as BAQSIMI
Other pharmaceutical product sales changes were primarily due to an increase in sales of albuterol of $14.7 million and iron sucrose sales of $4.4 million, which were launched in August 2024 and August 2025, respectively, as well as an increase in sales of sodium bicarbonate and atropine due to an increase in demand caused by other supplier shortages. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in sales of enoxaparin of $9.9 million and dextrose of $9.6 million due to increased competition
Other revenues were zero in the year ended December 31, 2025 as we completed the assumption of distribution responsibilities globally for BAQSIMI at the beginning of 2025, with all of BAQSIMI related revenues in the current period being recognized in Product revenues, net. The other revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 consisted of $19.2 million in BAQSIMI sales made by Lilly on our behalf under the Transition Service Agreement ("TSA"), and was net of $18.4 million in cost of sales and other expenses
Year Ended December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Net revenues
$
719,887
$
731,967
$
(12,080
)
(2
)%
Cost of revenues
363,830
358,112
5,718
2
%
Gross profit
$
356,057
$
373,855
$
(17,798
)
(5
)%
as % of net revenues
49.5
%
51.1
%
Changes in the cost of revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by:
Decrease in other revenues related to Lilly's sales of BAQSIMI under the TSA, which were recorded net of cost of sales and other expenses; as we assumed distribution of BAQSIMI to all of our customers by the beginning of 2025. We recorded those sales in product revenues and cost of sales separately
Lower pricing of glucagon and our epinephrine multi-dose vial product, both of which are higher-margin products
Cost control efforts across the business partially offset the impact of pricing declines
Year Ended December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Selling, distribution, and marketing
$
43,885
$
37,802
$
6,083
16
%
General and administrative
85,925
56,720
29,205
51
%
Research and development
85,844
73,914
11,930
16
%
Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased primarily due to the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts related to BAQSIMI, including expenses related to our co-promotion contract with MannKind, and sales efforts related to Primatene MIST
General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to a legal settlement, which increased expenses by $23.1 million
Research and development expenses increased primarily due to the $6.0 million upfront payment for the licensing agreement that we entered into with Nanjing Anji Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Anji"), during the year. Additionally, we had an increase in clinical trial expense, primarily related to our insulin and inhalation pipeline products, as well as an increase in depreciation expense. This was partially offset by a decrease in materials and supply expenses
Year Ended December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Non-operating expenses:
Interest income
$
8,679
$
10,612
$
(1,933
)
(18
)%
Interest expense
(25,481
)
(30,343
)
4,862
(16
)%
Other income, net
23
4,076
(4,053
)
(99
)%
Total non-operating expenses, net
$
(16,779
)
$
(15,655
)
$
(1,124
)
7
%
The change in non-operating expenses, net is primarily a result of:
A decrease in interest income resulting from a decrease in interest rates on our cash and investments accounts
A decrease in interest expense as a result of the repayment of the mortgage loan with East West Bank, as well as the accretion of the interest on the deferred payment for BAQSIMI, both of which were paid in full in June 2024
A change to other income, net, primarily as a result of foreign currency fluctuation, as well as mark-to-market adjustments relating to our interest rate swap contracts during the year ended December 31, 2025
Cash flow provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $156.1 million.
Pipeline Information
The Company currently has one abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA") and one biosimilar insulin candidate filed with the FDA targeting products with a combined market size exceeding $1.7 billion, along with two biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size exceeding $3.7 billion, and two generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $1 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended December 31, 2025. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable, topical and intranasal dosage forms.
The Company's proprietary pipeline also includes four recently in-licensed products including three proprietary peptides targeting oncology and ophthalmology indications, and a fully synthetic corticotropin compound designed to address inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS, which generally excludes amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, expenses related to our acquisition of BAQSIMI, certain debt issuance costs, legal settlements, and other one-time events in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the Company's financial performance because the Company's management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Market Data
This press release contains market data that we obtained from industry sources. These sources do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Although we believe that our industry sources are reliable, we do not independently verify the information. The market data may include projections that are based on a number of other projections. While we believe these assumptions to be reasonable and sound as of the date of this press release, actual results may differ from the projections.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API products. Most of the Company's finished products are contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations, drug wholesalers, and drug retailers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.
Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar, BAQSIMI, Primatene MIST, REXTOVY, Amphadase, and Cortrosyn, are the property of Amphastar.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth and our ability to continue to scale, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the impact of our products, including their potential for continued revenue growth, the strategic trajectory of and market for our product pipeline, our long-term strategic vision, our ability to leverage our existing expertise and technology, the impacts of any licensing agreements and ability to commercialize additional therapies, our in-house manufacturing expertise, our ability to deliver high-quality, affordable therapies to patients, our commercial momentum and position in the market. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2025, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2025, and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. In particular, there can be no guarantee that our sales strategies will be successful, or that we will continue to experience significant sales of BAQSIMI. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.
Table I
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues:
Product revenues, net
$
183,105
$
186,978
$
719,887
$
712,814
Other revenues
-
(455
)
-
19,153
Total net revenues
183,105
186,523
719,887
731,967
Cost of revenues
97,435
99,875
363,830
358,112
Gross profit
85,670
86,648
356,057
373,855
Operating expenses:
Selling, distribution, and marketing
10,279
10,424
43,885
37,802
General and administrative
16,471
12,938
85,925
56,720
Research and development
23,314
18,142
85,844
73,914
Total operating expenses
50,064
41,504
215,654
168,436
Income from operations
35,606
45,144
140,403
205,419
Non-operating expenses:
Interest income
2,423
2,292
8,679
10,612
Interest expense
(6,630
)
(6,425
)
(25,481
)
(30,343
)
Other income, net
515
2,951
23
4,076
Total non-operating expenses, net
(3,692
)
(1,182
)
(16,779
)
(15,655
)
Income before income taxes
31,914
43,962
123,624
189,764
Income tax provision
7,485
5,998
25,530
29,672
Income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate
24,429
37,964
98,094
160,092
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate
-
-
-
(573
)
Net income
$
24,429
$
37,964
$
98,094
$
159,519
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.53
$
0.79
$
2.10
$
3.29
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.74
$
2.03
$
3.06
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
45,907
47,975
46,743
48,429
Diluted
47,164
51,310
48,215
52,058
Table II
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
170,177
$
151,609
Restricted cash
235
235
Short-term investments
112,635
70,036
Restricted short-term investments
2,200
2,200
Accounts receivable, net
143,560
136,289
Inventories
176,890
153,741
Income tax refunds and deposits
17,167
1,747
Prepaid expenses and other assets
13,152
18,214
Total current assets
636,016
534,071
Property, plant, and equipment, net
310,567
297,345
Finance lease right-of-use assets
221
383
Operating lease right-of-use assets
42,931
46,899
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
565,965
590,660
Long-term investments
-
10,996
Other assets
31,135
25,992
Deferred tax assets
42,464
71,124
Total assets
$
1,629,299
$
1,577,470
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
148,348
$
157,057
Income taxes payable
239
9,664
Current portion of long-term debt
1,641
234
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
7,928
6,804
Total current liabilities
158,156
173,759
Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities
5,926
6,957
Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
608,749
601,630
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
37,684
41,881
Other long-term liabilities
29,979
20,945
Total liabilities
840,494
845,172
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 61,779,883 and 45,645,497 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2025 and 60,847,124 and 47,617,691 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2024
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
535,380
505,400
Retained earnings
666,881
568,787
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,314
)
(9,181
)
Treasury stock
(408,148
)
(332,714
)
Total stockholders' equity
788,805
732,298
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,629,299
$
1,577,470
Table III
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net income
$
24,429
$
37,964
$
98,094
$
159,519
Adjusted for:
Intangible asset amortization
6,270
6,179
25,048
24,718
Share-based compensation
6,205
5,632
27,277
24,368
Expenses related to BAQSIMI acquisition
-
-
-
3,651
Litigation provision
-
-
23,147
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
(2,746
)
(2,538
)
(16,948
)
(11,450
)
Adjusted non-GAAP net income
$
34,158
$
47,237
$
156,618
$
200,806
Adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.75
$
0.99
$
3.35
$
4.15
Diluted
$
0.73
$
0.92
$
3.25
$
3.86
Weighted-average shares used to compute adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
45,907
47,975
46,743
48,429
Diluted
47,164
51,310
48,215
52,058
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
97,435
$
10,279
$
16,471
$
23,314
$
(3,692
)
$
7,485
Intangible asset amortization
(6,250
)
-
(1
)
(19
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(1,193
)
(290
)
(4,142
)
(580
)
-
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
2,746
Non-GAAP
$
89,992
$
9,989
$
12,328
$
22,715
$
(3,692
)
$
10,231
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
99,875
$
10,424
$
12,938
$
18,142
$
(1,182
)
$
5,998
Intangible asset amortization
(6,160
)
-
-
(19
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(1,159
)
(286
)
(3,682
)
(505
)
-
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
2,538
Non-GAAP
$
92,556
$
10,138
$
9,256
$
17,618
$
(1,182
)
$
8,536
Year Ended December 31, 2025
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
363,830
$
43,885
$
85,925
$
85,844
$
(16,779
)
$
25,530
Intangible asset amortization
(24,968
)
-
(3
)
(77
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(6,205
)
(1,215
)
(16,919
)
(2,938
)
-
-
Litigation provision
-
-
(23,147
)
-
-
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
16,948
Non-GAAP
$
332,657
$
42,670
$
45,856
$
82,829
$
(16,779
)
$
42,478
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
358,112
$
37,802
$
56,720
$
73,914
$
(15,655
)
$
29,672
Intangible asset amortization
(24,639
)
-
(4
)
(75
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(5,742
)
(1,063
)
(14,921
)
(2,642
)
-
-
Expenses related to BAQSIMI acquisition
-
-
-
-
3,651
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
11,450
Non-GAAP
$
327,731
$
36,739
$
41,795
$
71,197
$
(12,004
)
$
41,122
