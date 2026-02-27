

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Grifols SA (GRFS) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR500 million, or EUR0.59 per share. This compares with EUR213 million, or EUR0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to EUR7.524 billion from EUR7.212 billion last year.



Grifols SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR500 Mln. vs. EUR213 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.59 vs. EUR0.23 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.524 Bln vs. EUR7.212 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News