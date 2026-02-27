

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Proximus SA (PROX.BR) revealed earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR398 million, or EUR1.23 per share. This compares with EUR447 million, or EUR1.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to EUR6.620 billion from EUR6.539 billion last year.



Proximus SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR398 Mln. vs. EUR447 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.23 vs. EUR1.39 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.620 Bln vs. EUR6.539 Bln last year.



The Board will pay a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, of which an interim dividend of EUR 0.30 per share was paid in December 2025. The remaining normal gross dividend of EUR 0.30 gross per share will be paid on April 24 to shareholders of record as of April 23.



