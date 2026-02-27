

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS.MC) on Friday reported higher earnings for fiscal 2025, supported by growth across its business segments.



The company also plans to distribute a dividend at the top end of its policy range in 2026 and launch an additional €500 million share repurchase programme to be completed within six months.



Net income climbed 6.6% to €1.336 billion from €1.253 billion. Earnings per share were €3.01 compared with €2.79.



Excluding one-off items, adjusted profit increased 5.8% to €1.420 billion from €1.342 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were €3.20 versus €2.99.



Operating profit rose 8% to €1.758 billion from €1.628 billion in the prior year.



Adjusted EBIT rose 8.8% to €1.894 billion from €1.741 billion in the prior year



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 7.7% to €2.507 billion compared with €2.328 billion.



Revenue grew 6.1% to €6.517 billion from €6.142 billion last year.



Passengers boarded increased 3.8% to 2.249 billion, while bookings rose 2.8% to 484.5 million.



Looking ahead, Amadeus said it expects low double-digit growth in its adjusted EPS over the midterm.



