TOKYO, Feb 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation has expanded the capabilities of its User Plane Function (UPF, *1) for telecom operators by adding support for second-generation AWS Outposts racks (*2), further strengthening its multi deployment model. With this enhancement, NEC's UPF can now operate consistently across on-premises environments, the cloud, edge locations, and AWS Outposts racks installed within operators' network sites. This enables flexible deployment design that is tailored to traffic characteristics and service requirements.NEC's UPF is designed for lightweight, high performance operation in telecom networks, achieving 200 Gbps throughput while limiting CPU usage to only 20% of total CPU cores on second generation AWS Outposts racks. This lightweight architecture enables easier coexistence with other workloads on second-generation AWS Outposts racks and supports the deployment of low-latency, edge-based services such as network slicing and service application integration. These capabilities have been achieved through close collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).Another key feature of NEC's UPF is its unified software architecture, which delivers a consistent experience from edge sites to centralized deployments. The same software can be used when deployed on second generation AWS Outposts racks, ensuring network wide consistency in design and operations. With a cloud optimized approach that incorporates continuous updates and automated operations, NEC enables labor efficient, stable, large scale network operation. This supports telecom operators' diverse network strategies, from leveraging existing infrastructure to adopting cloud native architectures.With edge deployments expected to accelerate in the 6G era, NEC has combined expanded cloud adoption options enabled by second-generation AWS Outposts racks with the space- and power-efficient design of its UPF to achieve efficient edge rollouts and the integration of edge environments with cloud services.The provision of this solution helps to advance NEC's "AI Native" vision for society and contributes to solving social challenges."NEC's innovative approach to User Plane Function deployment exemplifies how AWS Outposts enables telecommunications operators to modernize their infrastructure without compromising on the application's mission-critical performance or the operational consistency delivered by the cloud. With second-generation AWS Outposts, NEC delivers the cloud-native agility that operators need while maintaining the low-latency, high-throughput performance that 5G services demand. This collaboration demonstrates AWS's commitment to helping telecommunications partners build mission critical, high-performance, flexible, and scalable networks that will power the next generation of connected experiences."-Amir Rao, Global Director, GTM and Telco Solutions at Amazon Web Services"Enabling NEC's UPF, which is designed for multi-platform environments, to run on second-generation AWS Outposts racks will expand the range of choices that communications service providers have for network design and operations. The UPF supports both rapid service deployment and stable operations while minimizing design and operational complexity, thereby strengthening service providers' ability to deliver reliable services. Going forward, NEC will continue to pursue the realization of network platforms that seamlessly and pragmatically integrate cloud and network technologies, contributing to value creation for communications service providers."-Takashi Sato, Corporate Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Network Solutions Business Division of NEC CorporationA portion of the technologies used in this project were obtained from a grant program (No. JPJ012368G50701) by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan.*1)User Plane Function: The processing of user data traffic in the 5G Core Network (5GC).*2)AWS Outposts is a family of fully managed solutions that brings AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a consistent hybrid experience. Second-generation AWS Outposts racks deliver up to 40% better compute performance than the first generation, simplify network operations, enable cost-efficient scaling of on-premises workloads, and are optimized for ultra-low-latency, high-throughput requirements.About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC Corporation