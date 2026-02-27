Highlights:

3.63 g/t gold, 3.50 g/t silver and 0.27% copper over 6.40 metres from 61.2 metres (COR-25-38)

Mineralization interpreted as two parallel shear-hosted zones with gold-bearing veins and veinlets, a distinct style from Springer and Perry

Results support tighter-spaced follow-up drilling to advance Cooke toward a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial drill results from the Cooke Zone, located approximately 2 kilometres east of the Company's envisioned Opemiska open pit. These early results confirm that Cooke hosts meaningful gold-copper-silver mineralization and highlight the potential for Cooke to emerge as a satellite deposit capable of providing incremental mill feed to the broader Opemiska development concept.

Importantly, drilling completed to date has identified at least two parallel mineralized zones, intersected in every hole, supporting continuity and strengthening the case for systematic delineation. Cooke is a past-producing mine that currently has no NI 43-101 resource, making it a clear growth opportunity within the broader Opemiska district. Confirming two parallel mineralized zones in early drilling supports the potential to advance Cooke toward a maiden resource, which could translate into incremental, near-surface feed for the envisioned Opemiska operation. If delineated, Cooke could increase overall project scale, improve mine plan flexibility, and enhance development optionality as XXIX works toward the next Opemiska MRE and the project's PFS pathway.

"These first holes at Cooke validate the opportunity to add high-value, near-surface ounces and copper to the broader Opemiska story," said Guy Le Bel, CEO of XXIX. "Cooke is a past-producing area with clear room for growth. We're encouraged by the consistency of encountering two parallel zones and we plan to follow up with tighter-spaced drilling to advance Cooke toward a maiden resource."

Cooke Crown Pillar Drilling Program: Two Parallel Zones Confirmed

The Company expanded its initial Cooke drill program to target approximately 10,000 metres across the Cooke Zone and Saddle Zone (see news release dated December 8, 2025). The program focused on the near-surface crown pillar, designed to test and better define the previously interpreted North Zone and South Zone over an approximate 700-metre strike length.

Successful delineation of a mineralized crown pillar at Cooke has the potential to strengthen the overall Opemiska development plan as the Company advances the broader project toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) intended to support a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS).

Location of Cooke Drill Holes - Figure 1

Interpretation and Next Steps

Cooke appears to reflect a different mineralization style than the Springer and Perry zones that underpin the envisioned Opemiska open pit. Whereas Springer and Perry are characterized by larger, more continuous veins, mineralization at Cooke is interpreted to be hosted within two shear zones containing multiple smaller veins and veinlets, which can produce locally higher-grade ("nuggety") intersections and greater variability in grade and thickness. Within the Chibougamau copper zone, drilling intersected narrow, but high copper values as expected. The Company believes these results justify a follow-up program with narrower drill spacing to support a potential maiden MRE at Cooke.

Table 1) Selected intersects from Chibougamau Cooke Gold Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zone COR-25-31 70.75 73.25 2.50 0.76 1.00 0.02 North Zone COR-25-31 110.70 115.70 5.00 0.01 2.66 0.22 South Zone COR-25-33 199.00 204.50 5.50 0.05 1.69 0.11 North Zone COR-25-33 220.50 224.50 4.00 0.26 0.28 0.04 South Zone COR-25-34 162.00 165.00 3.00 0.78 3.40 0.24 North Zone COR-25-34 232.00 238.00 6.00 1.15 2.70 0.28 South Zone COR-25-35 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.61 8.13 0.53 North Zone COR-25-35 243.00 250.00 7.00 2.52 2.41 0.36 South Zone COR-25-36 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.01 1.10 0.20 North Zone COR-25-36 122.00 128.80 6.80 0.21 0.74 0.05 South Zone COR-25-37 37.00 41.00 4.00 0.07 1.38 0.33 North Zone COR-25-37 83.60 90.00 6.40 3.40 3.50 0.33 South Zone COR-25-38 61.20 67.60 6.40 3.63 3.50 0.27 North Zone COR-25-38 108.50 114.50 6.00 0.28 1.04 0.21 South Zone COR-25-39 41.00 42.00 1.00 0.15 3.00 0.31 North Zone COR-25-39 109.00 114.00 5.00 0.54 0.26 0.04 South Zone COR-25-40 52.30 57.30 5.00 1.21 0.68 0.04 North Zone COR-25-40 116.90 118.90 2.00 1.31 5.40 0.28 South Zone COR-25-41 51.50 53.10 1.60 0.18 3.88 0.75 North Zone COR-25-41 88.70 90.60 1.90 6.82 1.99 0.03 South Zone COR-25-42 41.50 45.70 4.20 3.07 9.38 0.69 North Zone COR-25-42 131.10 138.80 7.70 0.94 2.46 0.50 South Zone COR-25-43 95.30 96.90 1.60 0.14 2.65 0.40 North Zone COR-25-43 194.60 203.80 9.20 0.11 0.90 0.09 South Zone COR-25-44 25.40 29.40 4.00 0.36 0.38 0.03 North Zone COR-25-44 120.50 136.90 16.40 0.61 2.32 0.36 South Zone COR-25-45 194.80 208.00 13.20 1.29 5.11 0.87 North Zone COR-25-46 94.80 99.00 4.20 0.39 15.59 1.32 North Zone COR-25-46 197.00 200.30 3.30 0.07 1.34 0.52 South Zone COR-25-47 89.40 94.40 5.00 0.09 1.76 0.31 North Zone COR-25-47 196.00 199.00 3.00 0.45 0.20 0.01 South Zone COR-25-48 91.70 95.70 4.00 0.49 0.18 0.01 North Zone COR-25-48 139.60 152.70 13.10 3.39 3.04 0.62 South Zone COR-25-49 321.00 323.10 2.10 0.37 28.85 2.75 North Zone COR-25-50 109.00 111.00 2.00 1.54 4.60 0.37 South Zone COR-25-22 82.80 84.00 1.20 0.31 27.19 4.14 Chibougamau Copper COR-25-23 67.50 72.00 4.50 0.06 6.73 0.67 Chibougamau Copper COR-25-24 54.00 56.50 2.50 0.05 10.08 1.28 Chibougamau Copper COR-25-25 179.60 182.60 3.00 0.02 2.20 0.14 Chibougamau Copper COR-25-27 74.60 77.85 3.25 0.15 6.10 0.57 Chibougamau Copper COR-25-29 131.55 132.05 0.50 0.09 9.60 1.24 Chibougamau Copper COR-25-30 74.15 78.70 4.55 0.04 2.78 0.25 Chibougamau Copper

True thickness are unknown.

Table 2) Cooke Drill Collar Locations

Hole ID Metres Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip COR-25-22 129 513045 5515775 397 153 -50 COR-25-23 111 513196 5515766 397 153 -60 COR-25-24 99 513196 5515766 395 153 -45 COR-25-25 213 513225 5515812 401 153 -58 COR-25-26 180 513699 5515890 394 90 -46 COR-25-27 126 513604 5515777 395 230 -50 COR-25-28 231 513218 5515826 401 153 -58 COR-25-29 165 513268 5515808 401 153 -60 COR-25-30 150 513345 5515830 400 153 -45 COR-25-31 180 512930 5515428 393 210 -57 COR-25-32 165 513020 5515383 393 210 -50 COR-25-33 291 513070 5515470 394 210 -50 COR-25-34 270 513140 5515405 394 210 -50 COR-25-35 255 513245 5515370 393 210 -50 COR-25-36 168 513093 5515335 392 210 -50 COR-25-37 156 513122 5515301 392 210 -50 COR-25-38 132 513225 5515268 391 210 -47 COR-25-39 159 513181 5515275 391 210 -50 COR-25-40 174 513244 5515251 392 210 -50 COR-25-41 192 513449 5515119 392 210 -50 COR-25-42 177 513295 5515227 391 210 -50 COR-25-43 336 513471 5515161 392 210 -50 COR-25-44 177 513345 5515194 391 210 -50 COR-25-45 378 513568 5515173 392 210 -50 COR-25-46 261 513400 5515212 391 210 -48 COR-25-47 282 513419 5515197 392 210 -48 COR-25-48 207 513536 5515091 391 210 -50 COR-25-49 380 513610 5515318 394 210 -47 COR-25-50 279 513076 5515178 393 30 -50

Quality Control and Assurance

All samples (NQ core) are logged and cut in two at the company secure facility in Chapais, under the supervision of Ahcene Gaoui, p.geo., project geologist. The samples are sent to Agat laboratories in Val-d'Or by a secure transport. One standard and one blank are inserted in every 50 samples, the blank always in a mineralized zone.

The analytic method used is fire assay, trace Au, AAS finish and Fire assay, Au grade with gravimetric finish for over limit results. We use Aqua regia digest, metals package ICP OES finish for Cu and Ag with ICP-MS finish for over limit results.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Denis McNichols, P.Geo and géo., Vice President Exploration for XXIX Metal, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. An October 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a 12,500 tpd open pit operation over a 17-year mine life, generating an after-tax NPV8% of $505M, IRR of 27.2%, and a 2.3-year payback period ($4.35/lb copper price, $3,000/oz gold price, $30/oz silver price). The Thierry Project hosts the K1 (near-surface) and the past-producing K2 (underground & surface) zones (see XXIX news release dated October 1, 2024 for details regarding resources). Thierry has significant infrastructure in place including an all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

