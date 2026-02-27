TransAlta Corporation: TransAlta Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results, Announces Data Centre Agreement, Declares Dividend Increase and Provides 2026 Outlook

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta or the Company) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

"TransAlta delivered strong performance in 2025, demonstrating its ability to generate solid free cash flow notwithstanding softer Alberta power prices, subdued market volatility, and lower merchant production. Our hedging strategy and contracted portfolio supported our strong ongoing performance and helped offset a challenging price environment" said John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta. "I'm pleased to share that free cash flow came in above the midpoint of our 2025 Outlook."

"We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved an eight per cent increase to our common share dividend, now equivalent to $0.28 per share on an annualized basis. This represents our seventh consecutive annual dividend increase, affirming our confidence in the Company's future and commitment to returning value to shareholders," concluded Mr. Kousinioris.

"Over the past few months, we focused on executing our strategic priorities. During the fourth quarter, we secured a definitive tolling agreement to convert Centralia Unit 2 to natural-gas-fired generation under a long-term contract and today, we announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for our Alberta data centre strategy with Canada Pension Plan Investments and Brookfield," said Joel Hunter, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. "We also recently closed the acquisition of Far North which enhances our position in Ontario," added Mr. Hunter.

"We are entering 2026 with a growing and diversified fleet that is underpinned by long-term contracts and strong hedging positions. Our guidance incorporates a balanced view of our fleet's expected generation as well as Alberta power market fundamentals, which we expect to markedly improve as expected data centre load growth comes online in the coming years. We look forward to sharing more with you on our long-term outlook and strategy at our upcoming Investor Day scheduled for March 23, 2026," concluded Mr. Hunter.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Achieved strong operational availability of 90.1 per cent in 2025, compared to 87.8 per cent in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $247 million, compared to $282 million for the same period in 2024

of $247 million, compared to $282 million for the same period in 2024 Free cash flow (FCF) (1) of $93 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $46 million, or $0.15 per share, for the same period in 2024

of $93 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $46 million, or $0.15 per share, for the same period in 2024 Adjusted earnings before income taxes (1) of $14 million, compared to $38 million, for the same period in 2024

of $14 million, compared to $38 million, for the same period in 2024 Cash flow from operating activities of $231 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to $215 million, or $0.72 per share, for the same period in 2024

Net loss attributable to common shareholders(1) of $62 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $65 million, or $0.22 per share, for the same period in 2024





Full Year 2025 Highlights

Achieved strong operational availability of 92.3 per cent in 2025, compared to 91.2 per cent in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $1,104 million, compared to $1,255 million for the same period in 2024

of $1,104 million, compared to $1,255 million for the same period in 2024 Free cash flow (FCF) (1) of $514 million, or $1.73 per share, compared to $575 million, or $1.90 per share, for the same period in 2024

of $514 million, or $1.73 per share, compared to $575 million, or $1.90 per share, for the same period in 2024 Adjusted earnings before income taxes (1) of $181 million, compared to $396 million, for the same period in 2024

of $181 million, compared to $396 million, for the same period in 2024 Cash flow from operating activities of $646 million, or $2.18 per share, compared to $796 million, or $2.64 per share, for the same period in 2024

Net loss attributable to common shareholders (1) of $190 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $177 million, or $0.59 per share, for the same period in 2024

of $190 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $177 million, or $0.59 per share, for the same period in 2024 Announced an annual dividend increase of eight per cent, now equivalent to $0.28 per share on an annualized basis, which represents the seventh year of consecutive dividend growth

Provided 2026 Outlook including adjusted EBITDA of $950 million to $1,050 million and FCF of $350 million to $450 million, or $1.18 to $1.51 per share

Reduced scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity in 2025 to 0.31 tCO2e/MWh from 2024 levels of 0.35 tCO2e/MWh

Reduced scope 1 and 2 annual GHG emissions by 30.7 million tonnes of CO 2 e or 76 per cent since 2015, achieving our goal of a 75 per cent reduction by 2026

e or 76 per cent since 2015, achieving our goal of a 75 per cent reduction by 2026 2025 Total Recordable Injury Frequency of 0.12 compared to 0.56 in 2024





Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Year Ended

$ millions, unless otherwise stated Dec. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024

Operational information(2) Availability (%) 90.1 87.8 92.3 91.2 Production (GWh) 6,725 6,199 24,521 22,811 Select financial information(2) Revenues 599 678 2,405 2,845 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 247 282 1,104 1,255 Adjusted earnings before income taxes(1) 14 38 181 396 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (42 - (51 - (141 - 319 Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders(1) (19 - 3 57 236 Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders (62 - (65 - (190 - 177 Cash flows(2) Cash flow from operating activities 231 215 646 796 Funds from operations(1) 162 135 749 816 Free cash flow(1) 93 46 514 575 Per share(2) Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders per share(1)(3) (0.06 - 0.01 0.19 0.78 Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted (0.21 - (0.22 - (0.64 - 0.59 Cash flow from operating activities per share(4) 0.78 0.72 2.18 2.64 Funds from operations per share(1)(3) 0.55 0.45 2.52 2.70 Free cash flow per share(1)(3) 0.31 0.15 1.73 1.90 Dividends declared per common share 0.13 0.13 0.26 0.24 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 297 298 297 302

Segmented Financial Performance

Three Months Ended Year Ended $ millions Dec. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Hydro 39 57 285 316 Wind and Solar 102 95 338 316 Gas 96 116 438 524 Energy Transition 16 26 100 89 Energy Marketing 21 26 85 146 Corporate (27 - (38 - (142 - (136 - Total adjusted EBITDA(1)(5) 247 282 1,104 1,255 Adjusted earnings before income taxes(1) 14 38 181 396 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (42 - (51 - (141 - 319 Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders(1) (19 - 3 57 236 Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders (62 - (65 - (190 - 177

1. These are non-IFRS measures and ratios, which are not defined and have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the "Segmented Financial Performance and Operating Results" section of this news release for further discussion of these items. Also, refer to the "Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information regarding these non-IFRS measures and ratios, including, where applicable, reconciliations to measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

2. On Dec. 4, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Heartland Generation, which added 1,747 MW to gross installed capacity, excluding the Poplar Hill and Rainbow Lake facilities (collectively, the Required Divestitures). Refer to the "Significant and Subsequent Events" section of this news release. IFRS financial statements include the results attributable to the Required Divestitures up until the date of disposal, in accordance with a consent agreement entered into with the Commissioner of Competition for Canada. Our non-IFRS measures and operational Key Performance Indicators exclude the results of the Required Divestitures.

3. Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders per share, funds from operations (FFO) per share and free cash flow (FCF) per share are calculated using the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Refer to the "Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information regarding these non-?IFRS measures and ratios.

4. Represents a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as Cash flow from operating activities for the period divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

5. During the first quarter of 2025, our Adjusted EBITDA composition was amended to exclude the impact of realized gain (loss) on closed exchange positions and Australian interest income. Therefore, the Company has applied this composition to all previously reported periods. Refer to the "Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Key Business Developments

Memorandum of Understanding for Data Centre Development at Keephills Site Signed

On Feb. 26, 2026, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canada Pension Plan Investments and Brookfield to advance data centre development in Alberta, for which TransAlta is the exclusive site and power provider. The MOU establishes a framework for phased development at the Company's Keephills site in Parkland County, including an initial long-term power purchase agreement for approximately 230 MW and the evaluation of additional phases aggregating up to 1 Gigawatt of load. Development is subject to regulatory approvals and the parties reaching definitive agreements.

Declared Increase in Common Share Dividend

The Company's Board has approved a $0.02 annualized (eight per cent) increase to the common share dividend and declared a dividend of $0.07 per common share on Feb. 25, 2026 to be payable on July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026. The quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share represents an annualized dividend of $0.28 per common share.

Acquisition of Far North

On Feb. 2, 2026, the Company closed the acquisition of Far North Power Corporation (Far North) for a purchase price of $95 million from an affiliate of Hut 8 Corporation, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The net cash payment for the transaction was funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under TransAlta's credit facilities.

The transaction adds 310 MW of capacity from four natural gas-fired facilities in our core market of Ontario, increasing the Company's total installed capacity in the province to 1,384 MW.

US$400 million Senior Notes Offering and Early Redemption of the 7.8% Senior Notes

On Dec. 22, 2025, the Company issued US$400 million senior notes with a fixed annual coupon rate of 5.9 per cent, maturing on Feb. 1, 2034. The notes are unsecured and rank equally in right of payment with all existing and future senior indebtedness and senior in right of payment to all future subordinated indebtedness. The notes were issued at 99.39 per cent of par value, resulting in net proceeds of $541 million (US$393 million), and are callable in three years. Interest payments on the notes are made semi-annually, on Feb. 1 and Aug. 1, with the first payment scheduled for Aug. 1, 2026.

The proceeds from the offering were used to redeem all of the Company's outstanding 7.8 per cent US$400 million senior notes for the total redemption price of $573 million (US$416 million) in advance of the scheduled maturity date of Nov. 15, 2029.

Mothballing of Sheerness Unit 1

On Dec. 18, 2025, the Company provided notice to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) that Sheerness Unit 1 will be mothballed effective April 1, 2026, for a period of up to two years. The Company maintains the flexibility to return the mothballed unit to service when market fundamentals improve or contracting opportunities are secured. The unit will remain available and fully operational through the first quarter of 2026 and Sheerness Unit 2 will remain fully in service.

Centralia Unit 2 Mandated to Remain Available

On Dec. 16, 2025, the Company received an order from the United States Department of Energy (the Order) requiring that our 700 MW Centralia Unit 2 facility remain available if called upon to operate for a period of 90 days, until March 16, 2026. The Company is currently compliant with the Order and continues to work with the state and federal governments in relation thereto.

Centralia Tolling Agreement Signed

On Dec. 9, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into a long-term tolling agreement (Tolling Agreement) with Puget Sound Energy to convert our 700 MW Centralia Unit 2 facility from coal to natural gas. The conversion extends the operating life of facility and will leverage existing turbines, transmission and infrastructure, while also lowering emissions.

The Tolling Agreement provides a fixed-price capacity payment through 2044 for the facility. The coal-to-gas conversion project is expected to require approximately US$600 million in capital and, once in service, will generate contracted cash flow over the life of the Tolling Agreement. The Company expects to declare a final investment decision for the project in early 2027, after receiving required regulatory approvals. Permitting work will continue through 2026, followed by construction in 2027-2028, with converted natural gas-fired operations expected to begin in late 2028.

Chief Executive Officer Succession

On Nov. 6, 2025, the Company announced that John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of TransAlta, plans to retire effective April 30, 2026. Concurrent with this announcement, the Board of Directors appointed Joel Hunter, TransAlta's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, to succeed Mr. Kousinioris as President and Chief Executive Officer and be nominated to join the Board effective April 30, 2026. Mr. Kousinioris has agreed to serve as a strategic advisor to Mr. Hunter and the Board for a period of six months following his retirement. The Company's Chief Financial Officer successor will be announced in the coming months.

Demand Transmission Service Contract

On Oct. 3, 2025, the Company entered into a 230 MW Demand Transmission Service Contract with the AESO, representing the full allocation awarded to the Company through Phase I of the AESO's Data Centre Large Load Integration Program.

2026 Outlook

For 2026, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $950 million to $1,050 million and FCF to be in the range of $350 million to $450 million, based on the following expectations:

Lower contribution from the Energy Transition segment due to the Centralia facility ceasing dispatchable coal-fired generation at the end of 2025;

Lower contribution from the Alberta merchant gas portfolio as a result of lower average hedge prices and higher fuel costs, partially offset by lower carbon compliance costs due to a higher utilization of internally generated low-cost environmental credits;

Lower contributions from Sarnia, reflecting a step down in contracted pricing and the expiry of the contract and decommissioning of the Ada Cogeneration facility;

Higher contributions within the Hydro, Gas and Wind and Solar segments due to the expected realization of carbon credits against in-year, in addition to 2025, carbon compliance costs in Alberta;

Higher contributions from the Gas segment due to the acquisition of the Far North Ontario gas facilities;

Higher contributions from the Wind and Solar segment as a result of higher expected production;

Higher income tax expense; and

Lower Net Interest Expense as a result of lower interest rates on refinanced debt and lower interest on non-recourse debt as a result of amortizing repayments.





The following table outlines our expectations on key financial targets and related assumptions for 2026 and should be read in conjunction with the narrative discussion that follows and the "Risk Management" section of TransAlta's MD&A for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2025:

Measure 2026 Target(2) 2025 Target 2025 Actual(3) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $950 million to $1,050 million $1,150 million to $1,250 million $1,104 million FCF(1) $350 million to $450 million $450 million to $550 million $514 million FCF per share(1) $1.18 to $1.51 $1.51 to $1.85 $1.73 Dividend per share $0.28 annualized $0.26 annualized $0.26 annualized

These are non-IFRS measures and ratios, which are not defined and have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. We believe that presenting these items from period to period provides management and investors with the ability to evaluate (loss) earnings and cash flow trends more readily in comparison with prior periods' results. Please refer to the Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures section of this news release for further discussion of these items. Represents forward-looking information.See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" herein. The actual 2025 amounts for the most directly comparable IFRS measures for Adjusted EBITDA and FCF were as follows: Loss before income taxes of $141 million and Cash flow from operating activities of $646 million. The most directly comparable IFRS ratio to FCF per share is cash flow from operating activities per share of $2.18, which is calculated as cash flow from operating activities for the period divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Refer to the "Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this news release for further discussion of these items.





The Company's outlook for 2026 may be impacted by a number of factors as detailed further below:

Market 2026 Assumptions 2025 Assumptions 2025 Actual Alberta spot ($/MWh) $40 to $60 $40 to $60 $44 AECO gas price ($/GJ) $2.65 to $3.15 $1.60 to $2.10 $1.61

Alberta spot price sensitivity: a +/- $1 per MWh change in spot price is expected to have a +/- $2 million impact on Adjusted EBITDA for 2026.





Measure 2026 Expectations 2025 Expectations 2025 Actual Energy Marketing Adjusted Revenues(1) $110 million to $130 million $110 million to $130 million $122 million Sustaining capital expenditures(2) $140 million to $160 million $145 million to $165 million $162 million Current income tax expense $70 million to $100 million $95 million to $130 million $49 million Net Interest Expense(1) $240 million to $260 million $255 million to $275 million $264 million

Energy Marketing Adjusted Revenues and Net Interest Expense are non-IFRS measures, are not defined, have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to Energy Marketing Adjusted Revenues is revenues of $130 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 and to Net Interest Expense - interest expense of $347 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025





Range of hedging assumptions Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 2027 Hedged production (GWh) 2,302 1,990 2,172 2,027 3,967 Hedge price ($/MWh) $65 $65 $65 $65 $71 Hedged gas amounts (GJ) 12 million 7 million 8 million 7 million 19 million Hedge gas prices ($/GJ) $3.21 $3.33 $3.29 $3.39 $3.04

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta is one of Canada's largest publicly traded power generators, delivering reliable electricity across Canada, the United States and Western Australia. For more than 100 years, our people have safely operated and evolved essential energy infrastructure that powers customers and communities. Our technology-diverse portfolio and disciplined execution allow us to deliver dependable power across evolving energy systems. We take a practical, responsible approach to meeting today's energy needs while building for what comes next.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com

