PR Newswire
27.02.2026 15:18 Uhr
71 Leser
Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc Annual Report

Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc Annual Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT

MIAMI (February 27, 2026) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that the Carnival plc 2025 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This document is also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.


© 2026 PR Newswire
