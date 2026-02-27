EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
TBI Bank sale completed today, 27 February
Strong FY 2025 performance with net profit of €64.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €194.9 million
Robust balance sheet
27 February 2026. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2025 (the 'Period'). These unaudited results follow the Group's quarterly reporting format used throughout 2025. The audited annual financial statements of the Group will reflect TBI Bank as discontinued operations under IFRS.
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"2025 demonstrated the continued resilience of our business. Profitability remained solid, supported by disciplined execution and a strong balance sheet.
"The approval of the TBI Bank sale marks an important milestone for the Group and enables us to sharpen our strategic focus on the Online business.
"We remain committed to operational efficiency, credit discipline and selective, sustainable growth."
