EQS-News: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report

4finance Holding S.A. reports results for the year ending 31 December 2025 (news with additional features)



27.02.2026 / 17:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TBI Bank sale completed today, 27 February Strong FY 2025 performance with net profit of €64.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €194.9 million Robust balance sheet 27 February 2026. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2025 (the 'Period'). These unaudited results follow the Group's quarterly reporting format used throughout 2025. The audited annual financial statements of the Group will reflect TBI Bank as discontinued operations under IFRS. Operational highlights TBI Bank sale approval marks a key operational milestone for the Group. In April 2025, the Group's online loan issuance since inception surpassed the €11 billion milestone. Online loan issuance totalled €513.5 million for the Period. New markets: continuing with a deliberate step-by-step approach. The UK joint venture (ondal.co.uk) is progressing well, with positive unit economics and growing lending volumes. Pilot operations in Georgia, launched in February 2025, are progressing as planned, further diversifying product offering with auto loans. The Group is reviewing alternative approaches in Mexico. It also continues to explore opportunities in other emerging markets as part of its strategic growth plans. Financial Highlights Group's Adjusted EBITDA for the Period amounted to €194.9 million, up 24% year-on-year, delivering 40% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Online Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% year-on-year to €50.2 million for the Period. The interest coverage ratio as of the date of this report is 2.2x. Group's net profit for the Period was up 23% year-on-year to €64.3 million. Online net profit increased by 12% year-on-year to €14.0 million in the Period. Interest income up 9% year-on-year to €486.5 million in the Period, compared with €444.4 million in 2024. Cost to income ratio for the Period was 39.0%, an improvement from 41.8% in 2024. Cost discipline and operational efficiency remain a focus for the business. Asset quality at product level remains stable. Net impairment charges of €181.8 million in the Period reflects the larger portfolio. Overall cost of risk at 11.2% for FY 2025, an improvement from 12.8% in the prior year. Net receivables up 22% to €1,605.5 million as of 31 December 2025, compared with €1,315.9 million at year end 2024. Gross NPL ratio at 7.5% as of 31 December 2025 (11.8% for online), compared with 9.6% as of 31 December 2024 (12.4% for online). Management In December 2025, the Group announced the appointment of Nicholas Philpott as Group CFO, effective 10 January 2026. Liquidity and funding Robust liquidity position, with €40.1 million of cash in the online business at the end of the Period. Planning underway for the October 2026 bond maturity. Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented: "2025 demonstrated the continued resilience of our business. Profitability remained solid, supported by disciplined execution and a strong balance sheet. "The approval of the TBI Bank sale marks an important milestone for the Group and enables us to sharpen our strategic focus on the Online business. "We remain committed to operational efficiency, credit discipline and selective, sustainable growth."



Contacts Contact: Nicholas Philpott, Group Chief Financial Officer / Liene Kugeniece, IR & Finance Manager Email: nicholas.philpott@4finance.com / investor_relations@4finance.com / liene.kugeniece@4finance.com Website: www.4finance.com Additional features:



File: 4finance FY 2025 results report





27.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News