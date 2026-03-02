Mitteilung der 4finance Holding S.A.:

TBI Bank sale completed today, 27 February

Strong FY 2025 performance with net profit of €64.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €194.9 million

Robust balance sheet

4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2025 (the 'Period'). These unaudited results follow the Group's quarterly reporting format used throughout 2025. The audited annual financial statements of the Group will reflect TBI Bank as discontinued operations under IFRS.

Operational highlights

- TBI Bank sale approval marks ...

