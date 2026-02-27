EQS-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

4finance completes sale of TBI Bank to Advent International



27-Feb-2026 / 17:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Luxembourg, 27 February 2026. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group" or 4finance") announces the successful completion of the previously disclosed sale of TBI Bank EAD to Advent International. The divestment represents a key strategic milestone for the Group and supports its continued focus on the Online business.

4finance extends its appreciation to the TBI team for their contribution over the years and wishes Advent and the team every success as they move forward.

A dedicated call to discuss the Group's future plans following the completion will follow; details will be communicated separately.

For more information, please contact:



4finance

Email: investorrelations@4finance.com

Email: press@4finance.com



www.4finance.com

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.



About 4finance

Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 12 countries.

Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €11 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit.

4finance operates a portfolio of market leading brands, through which, as a responsible lender, the firm offers simple, convenient and transparent products to millions of customers who are typically underserved by conventional providers.





End of Inside Information



27-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News