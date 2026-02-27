

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS.MC) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.336 billion, or EUR3.01 per share. This compares with EUR1.253 billion, or EUR2.79 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amadeus IT Group SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.420 billion or EUR3.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to EUR6.517 billion from EUR6.142 billion last year.



Amadeus IT Group SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.336 Bln. vs. EUR1.253 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.01 vs. EUR2.79 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.517 Bln vs. EUR6.142 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News