DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC) today announced that Janus Living, Inc., a pure-play senior housing real estate investment trust ("REIT"), has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its shares of Class A-1 common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, completion of related financings, completion of the SEC's review, and other customary conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed. The number of shares to be offered and the price range and other terms for the offering have not yet been determined.Janus Living, Inc. intends to apply to list its Class A-1 common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "JAN."BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.A registration statement on Form S-11 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.ContactsAndrew Johns, CFASenior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations720-428-5400Jonathan Hughes, CFASenior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations720-428-5400

