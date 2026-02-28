

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) reported on Saturday that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders declined to $19.199 billion or $13,349 per Class A Share from $19.694 billion or $13,695 per Class A Share last year.



Temporary impairments of investments in Kraft Heinz and Occidental reduced earnings by $4.495 billion in the latest quarter, whereas no such impairments were recorded in the prior year.



Operating earnings for the fourth quarter were $10.200 billion down from $14.527 billion in the prior year.



Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares closed at $757,000 on February 27, 2026, up 0.50% during regular trading, before slipping slightly by 0.04% in after-hours trading.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News