WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
PR Newswire
28.02.2026 18:00 Uhr
90 Leser
GAC Connects with Middle Eastern Families Through Ramadan Campaign

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ramadan begins across the Middle East, GAC has launched a new campaign centered on family togetherness. A Ramadan video features three models-GS4 MAX, GS8, and M8-seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of local families during the holy month.

The campaign reflects GAC's deepening presence in the region. The brand recently opened its largest showroom in the UAE, located in Dubai's Deira district, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the UAE market. In Kuwait, the GAC GS8 has ranked among the top three best-selling Chinese large SUVs, confirming its strong market appeal.

Product features also show regional adaptation. The GS4 MAX launched in Saudi Arabia with a dedicated APP, the first among GAC models there. The M8 offers spacious seating designed for multi-generation travel. The GS8 combines seven-seat capacity with off-road capability suited to local terrain.

Through localized storytelling and family-oriented products, GAC is positioning itself as a trusted companion for Middle Eastern families this Ramadan.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922735/01.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-connects-with-middle-eastern-families-through-ramadan-campaign-302700205.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
