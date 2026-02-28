Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2026 18:18 Uhr
99 Leser
GAC Deepens Its Middle East Roots: New Ramadan Campaign Spotlights Regional Growth and Family-Focused Lineup

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ramadan begins across the Middle East, GAC has launched a new campaign centered on family togetherness. A Ramadan video features three models-GS4 MAX, GS8, and M8-seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of local families during the holy month.

The campaign reflects GAC's deepening presence in the region. The brand recently opened its largest showroom in the UAE, located in Dubai's Deira district, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the UAE market. In Kuwait, the GAC GS8 has ranked among the top three best-selling Chinese large SUVs, confirming its strong market appeal.

Product features also show regional adaptation. The GS4 MAX launched in Saudi Arabia with a dedicated APP, the first among GAC models there. The M8 offers spacious seating designed for multi-generation travel. The GS8 combines seven-seat capacity with off-road capability suited to local terrain.

Through localized storytelling and family-oriented products, GAC is positioning itself as a trusted companion for Middle Eastern families this Ramadan.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922736/02.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-deepens-its-middle-east-roots-new-ramadan-campaign-spotlights-regional-growth-and-family-focused-lineup-302700210.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.