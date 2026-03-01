Anzeige
WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
27.02.26 | 17:35
15,860 Euro
-1,00 % -0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,48015,64019:03
15,68015,82027.02.
ACCESS Newswire
01.03.2026 19:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon's Hannah Green Ignites 2026 Season with HSBC Women's World Championship Title

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 1, 2026 / Srixon staffer Hannah Green claimed her first victory of the 2026 season at the HSBC Women's Championship, finishing at 14-under par to secure a hard fought one-stroke win over the field. The victory marks her first since the 2024 season and the seventh LPGA title of her career.

The victory at this tournament is a familiar one for Green. This is the second time she's lifted the trophy at this event, having previously won here in 2024, a win that sparked a dominant stretch where she went on to capture two more titles that season. It's proof of what an early season breakthrough can do to build confidence and momentum that can carry through the rest of the year.

"I had a strong preseason and a good week last week," said Hannah Green. "To say that I'm a champion so early in the season is kind of strange, but I played solid golf all week and feel deserving of this trophy."

Green delivered a steady, confident performance all week, striking a solid 58 of 72 greens in regulation (80%) using a combination set of Srixon ZXi5 and ZXi7 Irons. When she did miss, she made it look routine, going for a perfect 100% in sand saves with her Cleveland Golf RTZ Wedges, keeping momentum on her side.

On Sunday, Hannah Green came out strong with a 3-under front nine, a start that ultimately proved to be the difference. The back nine turned into a battle, with three birdies and three bogeys in a back-and-forth stretch, but Green never lost her composure. She executed when it mattered most and closed it out to secure the one-shot victory.

Green's win is a reminder of the form and firepower that has made her a consistent presence on LPGA leaderboards and is poised to carry this momentum into the heart of the 2026 season.

Take a look at Hannah Green's winning bag at the HSBS Women's Championship:

  • Srixon ZXi5 Iron (4i)

  • Srixon ZXi7 Irons (5i-PW)

  • RTZ Tour Rack (50° MID, 56° MID, 60° MID)

  • Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Ball

To explore Green's winning setup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

CONTACT:
Noelle Zavaleta
Media & Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/srixons-hannah-green-ignites-2026-season-with-hsbc-womens-world-ch-1142564

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.